ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bill Murray on ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Complaint: ‘It’s Been Quite an Education for Me’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xniXs_0fPjkIHU00

Click here to read the full article.

Bill Murray discussed the “inappropriate behavior” allegation against him on the set of Being Mortal for the first time Saturday.

Speaking to CNBC at the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting, the actor spoke at length about the situation that suspended production on the film amid an investigation into the incident.

“I had a difference of opinion of a woman I was working with,” Murray said. “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way.”

He continued, “The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production.”

Murray didn’t detail what exactly spurred the “inappropriate behavior” allegation, nor did he reveal which female co-worker levied the complaint.

“But as of now, we’re talking, and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace,” Murray said. “We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

Murray added that he was “very optimistic” that he and the woman will “make peace” that would allow them to resume working together on the Aziz Ansari-directed film.

“It’s been quite an education for me,” the contrite Murray said. “And I feel like if I don’t see that, you know the world is different than it was when I was a little kid. What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change, and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not best for the other person, doesn’t matter what happens for me.”

Lucy Liu previously accused Murray of “inexcusable and unacceptable” behavior on the set of 2000’s Charlie’s Angels , where she alleged Murray was “hurling insults” at her, as she revealed in a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times . In his interview Saturday, Murray said he’s been reflecting on what recently happened as a catalyst to change.

“I really think it’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore,” Murray said. “I don’t want to be that sad dog, and I have no intention of it. What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of, and hopefully do something that’s good for more than just the two of us, but for a whole crew of people, a whole crew of moviemakers. and the movie studio as well.”

He added, “I feel like I learned more in the last year or two than I may have learned in a whole decade of my life before.”

Soon after Being Mortal went into production on March 28, the film — which stars Murray, Ansari, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer — informed its crew that work would be halted amid the unspecified “inappropriate behavior” complaint.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” Searchlight Pictures wrote in an email to the production crew. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 3

me
2d ago

What he probably means by “quite an education” is he can’t believe how soft all the snowflakes have gotten in The past few years.

Reply(2)
7
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

Click here to read the full article. There are few things Donald Trump loves more than skirting accountability in court. But even the former president wasn’t able to avoid sitting for a deposition in a case brought by protesters who allege they were attacked by his security outside of Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. The deposition was conducted last October, but excerpts released this week reveal that Trump swore under oath that he did not order his security detail to attack the protesters. They also reveal that he is afraid of fruit. The partial transcript includes several pages of the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

Click here to read the full article. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to appear in court on Friday. The media will be there, too, and she’s furious about it. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg ruled earlier this week that an effort to disqualify the conspiracy theorist from running for reelection over her alleged role in the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6 can proceed. The group who filed the challenge, Free Speech for People, is alleging that Greene is in violation of the 14th Amendment, which states that if someone took an oath to defend the Constitution and then...
Rolling Stone

Cher’s $1 Million Royalty War With Sonny Bono’s Widow Tested in Court

Click here to read the full article. Cher’s lawsuit claiming Sonny Bono’s widow, Mary Bono, owes her $1 million in unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs — including hits like “I Got You Babe” — had its first major court hearing Monday, April 25, with a federal judge asking a telling hypothetical. U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt heard arguments on a pending motion to dismiss the suit and challenged Mary Bono’s position that the federal Copyright Act allows her to terminate the 50% right to royalties that Sonny Bono agreed to fork over to Cher when the former couple...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Keke Palmer
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Cnbc
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner’s Initial Concerns About Pete Davidson Revealed: How Cory Gamble Changed Her Mind

Kris Jenner wasn’t always a huge fan of Kim Kardashian‘s romance with comedian Pete Davidson. According to a KarJenner source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, the momager was at first “thrilled” to see someone “treat Kim so incredibly,” but was “having concerns” about the couple’s age difference (Kim is 41, Pete 28). “Kris knows Pete only has good intentions for Kim, but she wasn’t completely convinced he could make it for the long haul,” the source shared.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNBC

Donald Trump says he won't return to Twitter if Elon Musk reverses ban

Donald Trump said Monday he wouldn't return to Twitter even if Elon Musk reversed the former president's ban. "I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won't be going back on Twitter," the former president told CNBC's Joe Kernen. Twitter permanently suspended Trump from the platform...
POTUS
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
Distractify

Did Amber Heard Have a Wife Before Marrying Johnny Depp?

Considering the sheer amount of media attention that has surrounded Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal drama over the last few years, you'd be forgiven if you forgot that the two even had a past before knowing one another. Article continues below advertisement. With that being said, what do we...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy