Bill Murray on ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Complaint: ‘It’s Been Quite an Education for Me’

Bill Murray discussed the “inappropriate behavior” allegation against him on the set of Being Mortal for the first time Saturday.

Speaking to CNBC at the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting, the actor spoke at length about the situation that suspended production on the film amid an investigation into the incident.

“I had a difference of opinion of a woman I was working with,” Murray said. “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way.”

He continued, “The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production.”

Murray didn’t detail what exactly spurred the “inappropriate behavior” allegation, nor did he reveal which female co-worker levied the complaint.

“But as of now, we’re talking, and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace,” Murray said. “We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

Murray added that he was “very optimistic” that he and the woman will “make peace” that would allow them to resume working together on the Aziz Ansari-directed film.

“It’s been quite an education for me,” the contrite Murray said. “And I feel like if I don’t see that, you know the world is different than it was when I was a little kid. What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change, and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not best for the other person, doesn’t matter what happens for me.”

Lucy Liu previously accused Murray of “inexcusable and unacceptable” behavior on the set of 2000’s Charlie’s Angels , where she alleged Murray was “hurling insults” at her, as she revealed in a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times . In his interview Saturday, Murray said he’s been reflecting on what recently happened as a catalyst to change.

“I really think it’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore,” Murray said. “I don’t want to be that sad dog, and I have no intention of it. What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of, and hopefully do something that’s good for more than just the two of us, but for a whole crew of people, a whole crew of moviemakers. and the movie studio as well.”

He added, “I feel like I learned more in the last year or two than I may have learned in a whole decade of my life before.”

Soon after Being Mortal went into production on March 28, the film — which stars Murray, Ansari, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer — informed its crew that work would be halted amid the unspecified “inappropriate behavior” complaint.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” Searchlight Pictures wrote in an email to the production crew. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”