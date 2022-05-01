ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlon Vera calls for Jose Aldo rematch: ‘I would love to kick his ass’

By Steven Marrocco
MMA Fighting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlon Vera has now put two top-tier bantamweights on his list of victims. But after defeating Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53, he wants another crack at the last man to defeat him: Jose Aldo. Vera called for a rematch with the former featherweight champ – now a bantamweight...

