LANCASTER — Firefighters battled two house fires over the weekend with no injures reported in either one.

The first one was around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at 337 S. Columbus St.

Capt. Slade Schultz said firefighters contained the blaze.

The fire displaced two families and the Red Cross and Charity Newsies were called to help them.

Mutual aid units from Greenfield and Pleasant townships assisted the city fire department.

MORE: Lancaster Fire Department's 2022 looking bright with staffing, services on the rise

The fire is under investigation and the fire department did not list a cause.

The second fire was at 7:32 a.m. Sunday at 1811 Glenmar Drive. Schultz said the fire started in the kitchen.

Your support helps keep the lights on at the Eagle Gazette. Stay connected with our daily stories, in-depth reporting and more by clicking Subscribe at the top of the page.

Two occupants were displaced and Charity Newsies and the Red Cross also assisted them.

That fire was also under investigation and the fire department did not list a cause.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: No injuries reported in two city house fires over the weekend