ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Marseille’s lead in race for 2nd shrinks after loss to Lyon

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjZVM_0fPjjB4C00
1 of 8

PARIS (AP) — A wasteful Marseille saw its lead in the race for second place shrink to three points after losing to Lyon 3-0 in the French league on Sunday.

The top two French clubs enter the group stage of the Champions League while the third-place team goes to the third qualifying round of the lucrative European competition.

Marseille should have taken the lead in the first half, but Arkadiusz Milik failed to convert two big chances for the hosts. Dimitri Payet sent a volleyed pass to Milik, the Poland forward, who sent his lob over the bar in the 29th minute. Milik met a low cross from Gerson in the 43rd only to shoot wide with the goal at his mercy.

“It’s important to clear our heads now,” Marseille president Pablo Longoria told Amazon Prime Video. “We must turn the page and take responsibility for the mistakes that we’ve made.”

Lyon proved more clinical by scoring with its first chance in the 55th. Moussa Dembele connected with a free kick from Emerson and was denied by Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez, but Castello Lukeba followed up to grab the opener.

Dembele doubled the lead in the 76th by heading in Malo Gusto’s cross to notch his 17th league goal.

Cameroon forward Karl Toko Ekambi sealed the win by converting Tete’s cross in the 88th.

Lyon climbed to seventh place, five points off a Europa Conference League playoff spot.

Monaco stretched its winning run to seven games to pull within three points of Marseille by downing Angers 2-0.

Monaco took the lead in the 42nd with an own-goal from Angers wingback Abdoulaye Bamba. France international Wissam Ben Yedder capitalized on a counterattack in the 61st to notch his 21st league goal, just three behind league top scorer Kylian Mbappe.

Monaco stayed fourth, level on points with Rennes, which has a much better goal difference.

Nice secured a 1-0 win at Bordeaux to remain fifth, two points off the Europa League spot. Andy Delort pounced on a loose ball to score a poacher’s goal in the 74th.

Bordeaux remained 19th, four points off the relegation playoff spot.

Nice will also have a chance of getting a European spot when it faces Nantes in the French Cup final next weekend.

Bottom side Metz hurt its chances of survival by drawing with Montpellier 2-2. Metz took a 2-0 lead with goals from Thomas Delaine in the 24th and Louis Mafouta in the 70th. But Montpellier wing back Arnaud Souquet pulled one back in the 80th before teenage striker Elye Wahi equalized in stoppage time.

“That reflects our season,” Mafouta told Amazon Prime Video. “We concede two goals in the last 10 minutes. Usually, that’s when we must be strong mentally. Unfortunately, we cracked today. Very disappointed.”

Metz extended its winless streak to 14 games and is six points off the relegation playoff spot.

Midtable Lille had its European hopes dashed when it conceded three penalties and had Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches and Turkey forward Burak Yilmaz sent off in a 3-0 defeat at Troyes.

Troyes inched closer to securing safety by moving five points clear of the relegation zone just a year after gaining promotion.

Ten-man Brest beat struggling Clermont 2-0 with goals from Lilian Brassier and Steve Mounie. Brest midfielder Romain Del Castillo was red-carded for a high tackle in the 22nd. Clermont remained 17th, just two points above the relegation zone.

Reims mathematically secured safety by edging lowly Lorient 2-1. Arber Zeneli put Reims ahead in the 17th. Nigeria international Terem Moffi leveled in the 32nd by scoring a solo goal after a run from his own half to skip past three defenders and dribble past the goalkeeper before slotting into an empty net. Mali international El Bilal Toure scored the winner in the 59th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Freiburg vetoes joint merchandise with Leipzig at cup final

BERLIN (AP) — There will be no official half-and-half scarves at the German Cup final this year. Cup finalist Freiburg has forbidden the use of its logo or crest for any joint commemorative merchandise with opponent Leipzig. Rival fans have long criticized Leipzig as an artificial club whose existence...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimitri Payet
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Arkadiusz Milik
SB Nation

‘This is not Chelsea standard at all’

Chelsea’s appalling record at Goodison Park continued yesterday in a 1-0 defeat that featured everything frustrating and nothing not-frustrating, including yet another gift of a goal to the opposition, largely non-incisive attacking play, and some wondersaves from their goalkeeper when we did manage to create a few chances. Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Relegation-threatened Cagliari fires coach Mazzarri

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Relegation-threatened Cagliari fired coach Walter Mazzarri with three crucial matches remaining in Serie A for the Sardinian club. The move was confirmed in a brief statement on Cagliari’s website. In 17th place, Cagliari has lost seven of its last eight matches and is hovering...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
BBC

Premier League relegation run-in: Everton, Leeds, Burnley - who will go down?

Could Everton really be relegated from the Premier League? Will Burnley's late charge save them? Could Leeds United be the ones dropping down into the Championship?. With Norwich City having been relegated and Watford seemingly not far behind, Everton, Leeds and Burnley are the three teams most in danger of filling the third and final relegation place come the season's end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mali#Ap#Lyon 3 0#French#The Champions League#European#Amazon Prime Video#Monaco
The Associated Press

Leverkusen eyeing Champions League after win; Leipzig loses

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen consolidated third place and Leipzig dropped out of the Bundesliga top four after contrasting fortunes for both in their quest for Champions League qualification on Monday. Leipzig slipped to its second consecutive defeat when 10-man Borussia Mönchengladbach won their game 3-1 to move to...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Liverpool Become Fourth Club To Reach 10 European Cup Finals

Liverpool have become the fourth club in history to reach 10 European Cup finals. They will join fellow European giants Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayern Munich in the 10-finals club on May 28. Tuesday's 3-2 win over Villarreal in Spain sealed a 5-2 aggregate victory to book a place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Malawi's Chawinga shines as Chinese Super League resumes

April saw a new Chinese Women's Super League season get underway and Tabitha Chawinga come flying out of the blocks. The Malawi international tops our Women's Power Rankings for April, with Nigeria, Cameroon, Zambia and Ivory Coast also represented. Asisat Oshoala returned to action for Barcelona, but did not have...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich City - Watkings strikes again!

We really needed that win after a string of frustrating results; what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance against Norwich City?. What can be made of the performances of Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey? Are we still lacking that cutting edge from the wide areas, which is needed to get to the desired next level?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni takes a twist as 'Real Madrid are put off by Monaco's asking price of £60m' - leaving Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool among the suitors left to fight it out for his signature

Real Madrid have been put off by Monaco's £60million asking price of midfield starlet Aurelien Tchouameni, leaving Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool to scrap for his signature, according to reports. Tchouameni is one of the most coveted young talents in Europe after bursting onto the scene with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool suffer but get job done to secure Paris final place

Liverpool reached their third Champions League final in five seasons and stayed in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple, but had to dig deep to do so. Leading 2-0 after the first leg, many thought the second leg would be a formality against a Villarreal side seventh in La Liga.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (3-4) Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn’t been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Leicester final score: Son masterclass for Spurs (video)

Heung-min Son scored twice and set up a Harry Kane goal as Tottenham Hotspur did enough to beat much-changed Leicester City 3-1 in North London on Sunday. Spurs didn’t have a lot of the ball but showed a ruthless streak when it did, scoring off a first-half corner kick before doubling the advantage at the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

879K+
Followers
428K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy