Moorhead road closures due to rising waters

(Moorhead, MN) -- There was a bit of a scare Tuesday afternoon in Moorhead near the 20th street exit and I-94. WDAY News First was first at the scene of a man sitting on the edge of the railroad bridge over the highway around 12:30 p.m. Roughly 20 minutes later, the man was grabbed by officers on-scene and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis.
The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car.
He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries.
He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park.
State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old man from the city of Rice lost control of his bike as he navigated a “tight curve.” It happened on Great River Road near 130th Avenue in Swan River Township.
The man was thrown off the motorcycle. He was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the man was not wearing a helmet.
Mother nature is set to unveil her nasty side again this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for western North Dakota, where they could see up to 14 inches of snow and ice, which could lead to power outages and impossible travel. The Winter Storm Watch extends from southwest...
Rochester, MN -- A crash happened Friday evening on U.S. 52 near the exit of 37th street NW in Rochester. This crash affected the southbound lanes of U.S. 52, leaving traffic at a standstill. Police cannot confirm any other information as of 11:30 p.m., Friday.
Flood warnings are in place across several regions of Minnesota as this weekend's rain and snowmelt continues to cause rivers to rise and leave fields and roads under water. The National Weather Service has flood warnings in place across an area of northwestern Minnesota east of Grand Forks, an area that has seen heavy rain following on from heavy snow earlier this month.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Tense moments on a train bridge over I-94. Police officers respond to the scene and pull a man to safety; A big crowd gathers in Casselton for a major announcement from Grand Farm; How some area hospitals are reporting a spike in the number of children contracting hepatitis.
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The tracks at the scene of a fiery train derailment west of Minot this weekend have reopened to traffic and cleanup is underway. Twenty-four cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed early Sunday morning near County Road 10. The train cars involved were...
