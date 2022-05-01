ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 05:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EDT / 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison Patchy dense fog across the area this morning While most of the area remains clear this morning, a few areas of dense fog have developed overnight. Visibility in these areas of fog has dropped to under one-quarter mile at times. While fog should dissipate within 3 hours of sunrise, use caution if traveling, and be alert for areas of poor visibility.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Sherman DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman County. In Colorado, Kit Carson County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Main impacts to be felt for travelers on area roadways, especially Interstate 70.
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Colquitt, Decatur, Grady, Seminole, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Decatur; Grady; Seminole; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Colquitt, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EDT / 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Gadsden, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Leon; Liberty; North Walton; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Late tonight through 10 AM EDT / 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...for De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The river continues to rise. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn Patchy fog through 7 AM Patchy fog will be possible through sunrise, especially in river valleys and low lying areas. The fog may be locally dense with visibilties under one half mile. Motorists should exercise caution early this morning as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 615 AM EDT this morning for portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will likely result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, especially in areas that have already received heavy rainfall over the past few days. Several main-stem rivers could go into flood. A few locations could see significant flash flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected today through Thursday afternoon with the potential for very heavy rainfall. Widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts of 5 to 6 inches. The heavier rain will begin to shift east of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR

