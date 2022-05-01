The Judds to Be Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame as Planned in Wake of Naomi Judd’s Death

Only one day prior to The Judds’ Country Music Hall of Fame induction, Naomi Judd passed away at 76 years old. Now, it has been confirmed that the Judd family has decided to move forward with the Medallion Ceremony, which takes place later today on Sunday, May 1. Following her mother’s passing, Wynonna Judd still plans on attending the ceremony for their legendary country music group.

“The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum joins family and fans in grieving the sudden loss of Naomi Judd. Following the wishes of the Judd family, the museum will move forward with the Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, with Wynonna planning on being in attendance,” the Country Music Hall of Fame said in a statement.

The induction ceremony will go ahead as planned on Sunday, but the organization canceled public red carpet arrivals. The Country Music Hall of Fame is set to induct and honor The Judds, Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake. Late last night after the news of Naomi Judd’s death spread, the Hall’s CEO Kyle Young spoke about the ceremony.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds. Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure,” Young’s statement reads, according to the Tennessean.

The Judds were less than 24 hours away from their Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony. However, today’s event will have a much more somber feeling after the news of Naomi Judd’s death.

The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, released a short statement on social media on Saturday revealing their mother’s passing. The sisters shared that Naomi passed away from “the disease of mental illness.” While there are no further details about the cause of death, the country music world is mourning the iconic singer’s death.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness, we are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, (the public loved her as well). We’re in unknown territory,” the Judds wrote in a social media statement.

In 1984, Naomi and Wynonna formed the mother-daughter country duo known simply by their last name – The Judds. Earlier in April, news circulated that the pair got back together for the first time in years. They planned to sing at the CMT Awards, which would be their first public performance in two decades. Additionally, they planned on touring together later this fall. Now, the country music world mourns the passing of Naomi Judd.