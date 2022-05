Buffalo 3, Kent State 0 (8 inn.) W: Alexis Lucyshyn 10-8. L: Jessica LeBeau 5-13. Kent State leaders: Brenna Brownfield 2 singles. Sabrina Kerschner 2 singles. Notes: LeBeau took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before giving up the game-winning home run with two outs. She went the distance in the circle, striking out 12 in 7.2 innings. Lucyshyn hit the game-winning homer and tossed an eight-inning shutout for the Bulls, striking out 13.

KENT, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO