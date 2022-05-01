ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics vs. Bucks Live Stream: Start Time, Where To Watch Bucks-Celtics Game 1 Online

By Josh Sorokach
The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their second round Eastern Conference matchup!

It only took four games for Boston to dismantle the star-studded Brooklyn Nets, sweeping Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving right out of the playoffs. The Bucks had very little trouble against the Chicago Bulls, but their biggest defeat of the series was Khris Middleton’s MCL injury. Milwaukee’s All-Star forward suffered a Grade 2 sprain and will miss the entire second-round series against the Celtics. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Bucks back to the Eastern Conference Finals, or will Jayson Tatum and company advance? Time will tell.

From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch Game 1 of the Celtics-Bucks series live online.

CELTICS VS BUCKS GAME 1: START TIME, CHANNEL INFO

Game 1 starts today (May 1) at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN3..

BUCKS VS CELTICS GAME 1 LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can stream Game 1 of the Bucks/Celtics series live on the ABC app, ABC.com, Watch ESPN, or ESPN app. Additional live streaming options below.

WHERE TO WATCH CELTICS-BUCKS GAME 1 LIVE ONLINE:

You can also watch Bucks-Celtics live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of the aforementioned options provide ESPN and ABC live streams. YouTube TV and fuboTV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

IS TODAY’S CELTICS-BUCKS GAME AVAILABLE TO WATCH ON HULU?

Yes! If you have an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month), you can watch today’s game live via the service’s ABC or ESPN live streams.

