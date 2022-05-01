ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Is A True Story: Read Jon Krakauer’s Book

By Rebecca Isaacs
 2 days ago
Photo: Amazon

Andrew Garfield has had one hell of a year, starring in darlings like tick, tick… Boom!, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. His latest project, Hulu‘s mini-series Under the Banner of Heaven, revolves around a violent murder in a small Mormon community. But, did you know it was a book?

Yep, that’s right. Penned by Jon Krakauer, author of the award-winning hits like Into The Wild and Into Thin Air meticulously researched this true crime story from the 1980s which has been likened to In Cold Blood (which also got an award-winning theatrical adaptation starring the late Philip Seymour Hoffman). Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith instantly became a national bestseller. And, if you watch the series and want to hear about every detail that Krakauer found in his research, you can, whether you prefer Audible for streaming or simply a paperback version.

If you opt for the paperback version, it’s a few bucks cheaper than the Kindle version at $9.80, but if you want the Audible version you can get it for free with your monthly subscription. The Audible version is narrated by Scott Brick, who has covered other major literary titles by Greg Hurwitz and Nelson DeMille.

How to Buy Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith

Head over to Amazon to buy the paperback version for $9.60. If you choose the Audible version, you’ll need to use your monthly subscription credit to get the book for free. Keep in mind if you don’t have Audible, it’s $14.95/month after a free 30-day trial.

