Click here to read the full article. The Flaming Lips and 14-year-old singer-songwriter Nell soundtrack an expedition across a frozen tundra in the new video for their cover of Nick Cave and the Bad Seed’s “The Weeping Song.” Nell and the Lips’ rendition of “The Weeping Song” keeps the original’s ominous and moody vibe, but arguably leans into it even more. The tempo is slowed and Nell’s plaintive lead vocals drift in echoey layers over a steady acoustic guitar provided by Nev Cottee. The video for the cover was shot in Nell’s hometown of Fernie, British Columbia, and it follows her as...

