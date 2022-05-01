ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Crocs are on the way, and these are part of a balanced breakfast

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Love Crocs and sweet, sugary cereal? Now's your chance to enjoy them both thanks to a partnership between Crocs, General Mills and Foot Locker.

The companies teamed up to design both classic and all-terrain clogs inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs that'll sell for $45 to $70.

The shoes come with cereal-themed Jibbitz charms such as berries, cereal logos and sugary cinnamon squares.

So far, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crocs are the only ones available for purchase at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Eastbay in kids' and men's sizes. The other three flavors – er, designs – will hit shelves in July.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crocs. The shoes were launched in April 2022 as part of a partnership between Crocs, General Mills and Foot Locker. The other three designs will launch in July 2022. Foot Locker

The shoe collab was organized by Greenhouse, Foot Locker's effort to work with new creators and brands on streetwear and sneakers.

The companies announced the partnership Thursday in a press release, calling the designs the Crocs’ Rise N’ Style collection.

More tasty Crocs: KFC and Crocs set out to 'make your dreams of wearing a bucket of chicken' come true

Crocs cool?: Wait, when did Crocs become cool again? - USA Today

Crocs is no stranger to food collaborations; over the past few years, the company has launched a Kentucky Fried Chicken shoe and a pair of Hidden Valley Ranch clogs, coaxing customers to enter a sweepstakes and get their own pair of ranch Crocs.

The companies said in Thursday's press release the cereal-inspired Crocs will be sold exclusively through Foot Locker and Greenhouse.

"The collection offers consumers a chance to embrace and start their day in a sweet and comfy way," the release said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas and food.

Saleen Martin, sdmartin@usatoday.com , Twitter: @Saleen_Martin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Crocs are on the way, and these are part of a balanced breakfast

Comments / 7

