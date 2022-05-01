ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Dive into summer fun already with early swim lessons at Muncie YMCA

 2 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Downtown YMCA will offer a mini-session of swim lessons May 9-19. The cost is $22.50 for Y members and $35 for non-members, half off the usual price. Reservations are open until May 9. Information/registration: muncieymca.org/swim-lessons/ .

Get free legal advice at library on Tuesday

MUNCIE — An attorney from Indiana Legal Services in Indianapolis will provide free and confidential legal advice 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Maring-Hunt Library, 2005 S. High St. Those who are interested should visit the Information Desk the day of the event to put their name on the list for help, which will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Indiana Legal Services is a nonprofit organization that provides free legal counsel to Hoosier seniors, low-income persons, and victims of domestic violence on civil legal issues. To be eligible, a person generally must have a household income that is less than 125% of the federal poverty level meaning less than $1,301 per month for a household of one, or less than $2682 for a household of four; sometimes those with slightly higher income can be eligible, according to a release.

Those age 60 or older are eligible for services regardless of income or household size and may contact the Senior Law Project at 317-631-9424.

For civil legal problems that need immediate attention, call Indiana Legal Services at 1-844-243-8570 weekdays from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

A library card is not required to sign up for free legal services or to attend any program or event at Muncie Public Library.

Neighborhoods plan Saturday cleanups

MUNCIE — In partnership with the Muncie Sanitary District, Muncie neighborhood associations are working to clean up their streets and alleys this spring. All neighborhood cleanups are scheduled for 8-11:30 a.m., according to an announcement.

Specified Saturdays for neighborhood cleanups are:

  • May 7: Thomas Park/Avondale, Southside and Morningside.
  • May 14: East Central, McKinley and Whitely.
  • May 21: Riverside/Normal City, Industry, South Central, Old West End and Minnetrista.

For more information, check individual neighborhood associations' Facebook pages.

Coming up May 7: Colorful kites to fill the sky at Ansel Toney Memorial Kite Festival

Union Elementary to have kindergarten roundup

MODOC — Union Elementary School, 8707 W. U.S. Highway 36, will have its kindergarten round-up on May 25. Parents who want to register their children for the 2022-23 school year should go to Union Elementary between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

Students and their parents/guardians will get to meet the principal and the kindergarten teacher and tour the elementary school. They will also have their basic knowledge and skills assessed briefly. The entire process will take about 45 minutes to an hour, according to a release.

Send news items to The Star Press at news@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Dive into summer fun already with early swim lessons at Muncie YMCA

