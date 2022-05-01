New fire station in Upper Ojai opens after years of planning

Ventura County Fire Department officials formally opened a new station in Upper Ojai Friday morning with tours for neighbors and local officials.

Station 20 at 12000 Santa Paula-Ojai Road — also called Highway 150 — replaces a facility that was built more than 60 years ago.

The $7.3 million building totals 8,504 square feet and sits on a 2.3 acre site. Amenities include two "pass through" engine bays to make it easier to drive fire engines in and around the site. There is ample space for large equipment like water tanks that hold thousands of gallons.

The former Station 20, built in 1959 about a half-mile east of the new building, will serve as a post for the Ventura County Sheriff's Upper Ojai Search and Rescue team.

The old station took up only 2,048 square feet and felt cramped by comparison, noted Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner.

“Everything had to be together,” Gardner said. "There was no space" to separate used and contaminated gear.

An apparatus bay that separates the new station's two wings makes it easier for firefighters to handle equipment away from dining, lounging and sleeping areas.

One wing of the new site is dedicated to living quarters with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Elsewhere, a fitness room and a living room furnished with four black leather recliners around a television provide space for firefighters to work out and relax. The kitchen and dining areas feature stainless steel and dark wood for an overall modern feel.

The design, by Ardalan Construction, was approved by the Ventura County Board of Supervisors in September 2019. Plans for an updated facility had been in the works for about 10 years before officials broke ground in 2020.

“The quality and attention to detail is phenomenal,” Gardner said of the completed building.

Outside, near the front entrance, are public bathrooms and space for bicycle repairs.

“We wanted to make our station feel like community,” Gardner said.

Gardner spoke during a ceremony to dedicate the new station that was attended by county, city and elected officials as well as retired firefighters — some who worked at the old station — and community members.

Malakai Morris, 5, was invited to cut the ceremonial ribbon in front of a crowd of about 40. He was accompanied by his parents and his grandmother, Nomi Morris, who has lived in Upper Ojai for about 20 years. The grandmother's house is near the new station.

The family said they’ve enjoyed watching the facility be built from nothing but bare land. Nomi Morris recalled walking by with Malakai to watch the construction process after the groundbreaking in early 2020 .

“He loves trucks and construction," Morris said. "It was exciting for him."

