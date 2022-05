Fans of Nissan performance vehicles are currently stuck between a rock and a hard place, as the aging Nissan GT-R gets discontinued around the globe, and sales of the new Nissan Z are only set to start in June. The new Z promises to be a strong performer, and from some of the leaked videos we've seen, it's going to hurt some serious feelings in the import scene (poor little Supra) but we all know that these cars aren't going to remain stock for long, and we've already been spotting modified versions on the internet, so now Nissan tuning legend Nismo has launched its first official aftermarket part for the Z: a sports muffler.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO