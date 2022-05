Ben Stokes hopes the ups and downs of his England career will help him make a success of the Test captaincy.Stokes was announced as Joe Root’s successor last week and will begin his reign against New Zealand at Lord’s next month.It marks one of the proudest points in the all-rounder’s journey, during which he has produced some unforgettable performances and endured some major challenges.He was arrested after a late night incident in Bristol in September 2017 and went on to miss an Ashes tour that winter before being cleared on a charge off affray, bouncing back to inspire England’s World...

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO