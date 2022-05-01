ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cagey strategy bolts Volt Aston Martin to Michelin Pilot Challenge win

By John Oreovicz, IMSA Wire Service, Jeff Olson, IMSA Wire Service
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolt Racing parlayed smart pit stop strategy and a fast Aston Martin Vantage GT4 into victory for drivers Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120, Round 3 of the 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Brynjolfsson guided the No. 7 Aston from ninth to second...

