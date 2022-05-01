Everton v Chelsea - team news

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. VILLARREAL vs. LIVERPOOL (0-2) Liverpool is in charge of one of the two England vs. Spain semifinals and is looking to reach a third final in five years under Jurgen Klopp while staying on course for a quadruple of major trophies. Klopp rested key players such as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho in the English Premier League on Saturday for the game at Newcastle, which Liverpool won to maintain its record of just one loss in all competitions in 2022. Failure to advance could mean the end of the European dream for Villarreal for a while as it sits only seventh in the Spanish league, nine points from the final qualification place for the Champions League. It remains unclear if coach Unai Emery will be able to count on some key players because of injuries, including veteran defender Raúl Albiol and forwards Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma. Moreno missed the first leg with a muscle problem, while Albiol is nursing a knock. Midfielder Yéremy Pino is out with a muscle problem.

