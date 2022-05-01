What Titans' Day 3 picks said after being drafted

The Tennessee Titans concluded their 2022 NFL draft on Day 3 after taking a total of five players from between Rounds 4 and 6. Of course, the Titans didn’t have a seventh-round pick this year.

In the first two days of the draft, the Titans selected wide receiver Treylon Burks, cornerback Roger McCreary, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, and quarterback Malik Willis.

On Day 3, the Titans picked running back Hassan Haskins, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, wide receiver Kyle Philips, defensive back Theo Jackson and linebacker Chance Campbell.

After being selected by Tennessee on the final day of the draft, each of the players met with the media. Here’s what they had to say:

RB Hassan Haskins

On how much contact he had with the Titans and how he feels about having an Ohio State Buckeye as his head coach:

“I had talked to him a couple of times. I just felt a good connection with the running backs coach and whoever I talked to during the process. Ohio State was a big rivalry, but I’m just here to play. I’m just ready to rock and ready to work. I’m just ready.”

On if he gave any grief to Mike Vrabel for beating up on Ohio State:

“No, not yet. But probably eventually I’ll give him a little grief, but not yet.”

On how he would describe his running style:

“I just feel like I’m a powerful back, but I’ve got everything in the tool bag. I run angry. I don’t want to get hit in the backfield or none of that. I’m trying to gain yards and get those extra little YAC yards. I’m just a powerful, aggressive runner.”

On only having six carries for losses last year:

Yeah, that’s true. It’s a mindset. My mindset is different. I just feel like I can’t be stopped by anybody.

On what he thinks about joining a team with Derrick Henry:

“It’s a blessing. He’s one of the best. I’m going to learn and get better with him. I feel like it’s going to be a good combination. We are going to see.”

On his special teams experience:

“I’ve been playing special teams my whole college career. I’m very good at special teams. I’ve been doing that for a long time now and I’ve been doing good.”

On what he has been working on:

“It’s pretty much trying to get better at everything, really. I’m not trying to get too much bigger, but I’ve been working on my speed, my quickness and really everything. I’m trying to get better all the way around.”

On how he would describe his ability as a pass-catcher:

“It’s pretty good. I don’t drop too many passes. When I get the opportunity, I’m going to make the best of it. I’m going to make something happen. I would say I’m pretty good at pass catching.”

On if pass blocking is important to him:

“Definitely. Like I said, ever since I’ve been playing in college, one of the biggest things that my coaches taught me was to pass block. I always kept that to heart. I will always be a good pass blocker.”

On what the draft process was like and his visits:

“I visited three teams, but I talked and had Zoom meetings with a lot of teams. I’ve been talking to a whole bunch of teams. The Titans took me, so it’s going to be a blessing when the time comes.”

On where he thought he would be drafted and where he was watching:

“To be honest, I didn’t really care what round or where I got picked. It’s a blessing I got picked today by the Titans. I’m with my family at my mom’s house back in St. Louis. I’m just happy to even get that call to Tennessee. I’m just ready to rock now, ready to play.”

On if he participated in punt return and kick coverage teams:

“Yeah, for a phase I played in college. I can do it all.”

On if he has ever visited Nashville:

“I might have, like, drove through it but never looked around and got out of the car, none of that. I’m excited to go now.”

On if he’s familiar with Taylor Lewan:

“Yeah, I know exactly who that is. I know exactly who that is. He’s a legend.

On if he’ll go on Bussin’ With the Boys podcast:

“Probably. I will probably get on there. We will see.”

On how the downhill rushing style at UM prepared him for the Titans:

“Yeah, we would do a lot of power schemes and stuff like that. Downhill run, that is my game. I can do it all, but I feel like it’s the best part of my game. I’m trying to run downhill, run through your face and get those yards. All of those yards count.”

On the running backs he liked to watch as he was growing up:

“Number one was Adrian Peterson. That was my dude. I feel like he can do it all, run through you. I feel like he had it all in his toolbelt. I feel like I have the same attributes. I’m going to keep working on it, getting better and

see what happens.”

On why he feels like he is going to be a perfect fit:

“They like to run the ball. I love that about the team. They love running the ball. They have a bigger back like Derrick Henry. I feel like I’m a bigger type back. I just feel like they love their running backs and they love the running. They love that physicality. I feel like I’ve got it all so I’m just ready to work, get down there and have some fun.”

On if he has seen Derrick Henry’s workout videos:

“Yeah, he does some crazy workouts. I’m definitely going to get involved and try to work on some of those workouts he has been doing. They look pretty fun so I’m going to get to it.”

TE Chigoziem Okwonko

On how it feels to get drafted:

“I love it. Tennessee, they were talking to me a lot in the pre-draft process. So that’s definitely one of the things that I knew was a possibility. And I just love being able to be so close to home in Atlanta man, so my family out here (can) watch the games.”

On the interactions with the Titans leading up to the draft:

“We interacted a lot with the OC (Todd Downing). He came and worked me out at Pro Day, so definitely had a good, familiar sense with them.”

On developing myocarditis in 2020 and his health status now:

“I fully recovered from it and I’m completely recovered now, and there’s no future complications that should come up from it.”

On comparing himself to Jonnu Smith during the Combine:

“Yeah, Jonnu (Smith) was one of the guys I like to watch throughout college, just because he’s a 6’2” guy just like me. So he’s one of the guys I like to pattern my game after.”

On if he shares other similarities with Smith:

“Oh yeah, his play style too is very, very physical. I feel like it’s very good with the ball in his hands. I feel like I’m the same way. I’m very physical. I’m not afraid to stick my head in there. And then he’s very strong after the catch. So that’s definitely some of the similarities that people see between him and me.”

On what he wants to be known for in the NFL:

“I want to be known as a complete player. A complete tight end.”

On being familiar with former Titan and Maryland TE Frank Wycheck:

“Yeah, I am. Yeah. I see his name every day in my meeting room. He’s on our tight end all-time great wall.”

On if he knew that Frank Wycheck played for the Titans:

“I do.”

On versatility being a strength:

“I actually think versatility is my number one asset just because I can line up outside, I can line up in the backfield, I can line up in the wing or I can play with my hand in the dirt. I can run routes, I can block from any position. So I feel like versatility is definitely my number one thing.”

On the biggest thing he thinks he need to work on:

“Honestly, everything. Coming into this league, it’s the next step. So I need to polish everything from blocking, from catching, from route running. I need to polish everything to get better.”

On how familiar he is with the Titans personnel at TE:

“I’m not very familiar with who they have right now, but I’m very familiar with what they do.”

On his knowledge about the history of the Titans:

“I don’t know too much about the history of the Titans. I don’t have a great historical background.”

On what other teams were looking to draft him:

“I’m not sure. I don’t know. I would just leave it up to this. I feel like I got drafted in the in the right spot, though. This is around the spot I felt like I was going to get drafted in. But in terms of who, I definitely couldn’t tell you.”

On his fastest 40 time and how much speed makes him a threat:

“The fastest time I ran was when I was in Florida. I ran a 4.44 and that I feel like that makes me a very dangerous vertical threat down the field, just being able to beat guys with my speed. So that’s a big piece of my game is my speed.”

On when he ran a 4.44:

“I ran the 4.44 before the Combine when I was training.”

On what he knows about tight end Austin Hooper:

“I don’t know too much about him, but just from the days when I watched him back, he was in Cleveland, right? Those days watching him with David Njoku paired with him, I feel like we will definitely complement each other very well. The way that he plays and the way that I play.”

On how the evolution of the TE position matches his skillset:

“I feel like it’s perfect because as you know, like we’re kind of moving away in our league from just the big blocking tight ends. You need a tight end to be a mismatch just because the way the game is evolving, there’s so much speed involved in the game now. So you want a tight end who can who can win those matchups, and I feel like I’m that person who can win those matchups and beat people with speed and just make plays for us.”

On stepping up when WRs were injured while at Maryland:

“Yeah, man. We had really great receivers at our school and when they went down, I was really the next man up to get all those touches. And for me, I just wanted to showcase my ability with the ball in my hands and I’m just very happy I got to do that. Got to get more reps, got to get more touches and to show my ability. So for sure, when those guys went down, I had to step up.”

On fitting in with the Titans’ culture:

“Oh, I feel like this is going to be like hitting the ground running from day one. Like you said, I’m a very outgoing personality. I mean, everybody I’ve ever been around, like they seem to enjoy my presence. So I feel like I’m going to be a great addition to that locker room. I can’t wait to get in with those guys who have a similar mindset to me.”

WR Kyle Philips

On his thoughts about being drafted:

“Oh, I couldn’t be more happy Once I got that call I started crying right away. I thought I was going to be able to hold them back, but I couldn’t do it. I’m extremely thankful.”

On where the emotions came from:

“Yeah, just all the hard work. And just the Titans believing in me, giving me the opportunity to go live out my dreams and play in the NFL.”

On what he knows about the Tennessee offense:

“I just know I’m excited to be a part of it. I’m excited to get there, go to work, learn the playbook, and get after it.”

On if playing in the slot and returner are two strengths:

“Yeah, I definitely think those are my strengths. And then just also my work ethic. I’m just excited to go in there and do everything I can and share a spot anywhere on the field, whether that’s special teams on the cover teams, or on the offense, be in the slot. Whatever it is, I want to help to help the team win some games.”

On what separates an average punt returner from a great one:

“I would say vision and stressing the punt return. Have the vision to see the lanes and trust in your guys that they are going to get the job done.”

On what he brings to the table:

“I would say reliable. I’m a guy that whatever the coach needs, I can go get it done. If you need someone blocking, I’ll go block that guy. If they want a third down, I can get that for them, or a touchdown. I’m a reliable guy that kind of puts the team first. And like I said earlier, willing to do whatever to help the team win.”

On taking pride in his reputation as a good route runner:

“Yeah, absolutely. That’s definitely something I pride myself on. It’s like it’s the main thing being a receiver, being able to create separation. So that’s what I’ve been working on ever since I was in about eighth grade. And it’s takes a lot of film study, watching guys do their own routes and just really learning from them and adding to your little toolkit, just releases, route stems, all that.

On if there are NFL players he studies and mimics:

“I’d say I have four main ones. I’d say just Cole Beasley, Hunter Renfrow just in the slot, how they run their outs. I love how intentional they are with their stems, eyes, head movement, all that stuff. Next, Keenan Allen’s toughness on outs. He’s got a little skip step that he freezes DBs with and I’ve been able to add that to my game and love that a lot. Then lastly would be Davante Adams with his release package. I really love his split release, so I’ve been able to add that to my game a little bit.”

On QB Ryan Tannehill:

“He is a baller. I’m so excited to get with him, get to work, get the connection down, catch a lot of passes from.”

On if Chip Kelly’s offense helped decision to go to UCLA:

“Yes, I was actually committed to UCLA at the time before Coach (Chip) Kelly got the job. The staff that I was committed to got fired. Coach Kelly got the job, and it was an easy decision for me. Coach Kelly is one of the greatest offensive and college football coaches of all time, so it was an easy decision. I was excited to go there and learn from one of the greatest coaches all the time, and that was one of the best things for me.”

On where he watched the Draft:

“I’m at home with my family and a couple of friends, it’s been really good. It’s been stressful watching all these rounds go by. But once I got that call the whole room lit up. I couldn’t be more excited to be a Titan, and friends and family are excited. And it’s just been amazing.”

On if he has ever been to Nashville:

“I have not, but it’s my girlfriend’s favorite place. Before this whole process was getting (going), she was telling me, ‘Please get drafted by the Titans.’ And I was like, ‘Look, I have no control in this whole thing.’ So, it’s just

kind of funny how this whole thing has played out.”

On how his girlfriend got to be such a big fan of Nashville:

“She’s big into country music. One of her friends lives there, so she’s gone out there and visited her a little bit and just kind of fell in love with it. I’m excited to get out there and experience it and just fall in love with the city myself.”

On if his Combine time is accurate:

“No, I definitely think I’m faster. I wasn’t very pleased in my time. But it is what it is. The most important thing is that my game speed is faster and so that’s what I’m going to show is the faster speed in the games. And like I

said, that’s what’s most important.”

On his thoughts on new teammate CB Elijah Molden:

“Yeah, I’m excited to get in there and compete against him. So, one of my teammates – my roommate actually knew him from high school, but I would always talk about him, how good he is. I’m excited that I can experience it firsthand to be able to be on the same team as him.”

DB Theo Jackson

On how it feels to be a native of Nashville and get picked by the Titans:

“I’m not going to lie to you, I’m going through so many emotions right now. But it’s the best feeling, to grow up in Nashville, go to school at Tennessee and then come back home for pro ball. So, it’s really like, I can’t even think of the words to say right now. I’m just so, so excited. I’m so eager to get to get to work.”

On if he was a Titans fan growing up:

“Yeah, I did actually grow up a Titans fan because of my uncle, he owns a suite box inside the stadium. I’d go to the games and sit in the box and eat food and just enjoy the game.”

On if he had any idea the Titans might pick him:

“I didn’t know that they were going to pick me. I was labeled to get drafted around this time. But the Titans drafted me and that just made it so much better so I could stay home.”

On if he was a fan of any specific Titans players as a child:

“When I was going to the games I was young, so I didn’t really know players. I was really just excited to be there. It was just my hometown team. As I’ve gotten older, I really enjoy just being a Titans fan. I haven’t really watched any players from the team.”

On what kind of role the Titans might expect from him:

“They love my versatility so I can probably play safety, play the dime or play some slot. We never know. It’s just how they want to view me and where they want to place me at.”

On his numbers making big a jump last year:

“I think it was just the scheme change. It kind of allowed me to be more free. Then our playbook was a little bit easier. I could focus on what call I have to make and I can focus on what the offense could be doing most of the time. I watch a lot of film so when I guessed, I guessed right most of the time. That kind of helped me out to get that production.”

On if he attended the Titans Local Pro Day:

“I did attend the local day. When I went there they invited me with open arms. They showed me around the place. I met every coach. I honestly felt comfortable given that is my backyard. I’m sorry, I’m still kind of

emotional a little bit. It just felt like home.”

On where he grew up in Nashville:

I grew up in Antioch.

On where he is watching the draft:

“I’m at my uncle’s house. Funny thing with that is he is probably the biggest Tennessee fan. There are Tennessee jerseys everywhere. His whole downstairs is like Tennessee everything. So for me to get drafted to the Titans in that room, that was super special.”

On what it was like when the call from the Titans came in:

“When I first got the call, I was just saying, ‘Yes, sir, no, sir.’ I was just trying to control myself really. Then once I figured out that they were picking me, emotions kind of took over because my long 18-19 years of hard work paid off. My family just exploded with excitement. It’s really just an all-around great, great experience for me.”

On how big an impact Tennessee DC Tim Banks and the staff had on him this past year:

“They had a big impact because they taught me a lot of techniques. They helped me out in the film room. Once I got out on the field, they literally just told me to go out and play with what you see. They gave me the tools and

everything that I needed. At the end of the day, it was really on me to do everything that I needed to do.”

On if it was a more comfortable situation for him this year:

“Yeah. Honestly, yes it was. I was given a lot of freedom. With that freedom, mixing with the instincts and the film study, that really just helped me out a lot.”

On if he thought being drafted by the Titans was a realistic goal:

“When I was at Overton I was still trying to get to the next level, which was college. I was just trying to get to the next level after high school. But in the end, I was envisioning myself playing with the Titans. Just having that vision come true is, I still can’t give a word to even say what I’m feeling about it.”

On if there is a celebration planned for later out in Nashville:

“I’m not sure, but I’ve got about 60-70 family members out there, so I probably just might kick it with them tonight because I know I don’t have long with them. I’m just going to stay in with them.”

LB Chance Campbell

On his experience at Ole Miss:

“Last year at Ole Miss was kind of a dream. I think it was super helpful for me on this path. I had a ton of fun. I was only there for six months, I kind of wish it was longer, but met a lot of really good dudes, got better and won a lot of football games. So it was really a fun thing to be a part of.”

On what he knows about the Titans and how he will fit in:

“I’m learning quickly. I know that, from being in Oxford for a short time, the Titans are the closet team to Oxford. So I kind of started paying attention. I know there are a couple of guys from there from Ole Miss. I kind of always try to peak a little bit but know that it’s a great defense and (the Titans) have great culture. I’m just excited to be a part of it and try to help in any way I can.”

On reuniting former Maryland teammate TE Chig Okonkwo:

“Yeah, actually he called me, I just talked to him real quick and we’re going to catch up here soon for a little bit longer. But he is a great dude. I can’t believe that I get a shot to go play with him again. It’s kind of crazy.”

On who called to inform him he was getting selected by the Titans:

“So it was kind of wild. And my head’s a little spacey too, because it’s just, you know, it’s a crazy thing. I ended up talking to Coach (Mike) Vrabel. He was on the phone and they had me on hold there for a little bit and I got to talk to Coach (Bobby) King and I got to talk to a lot of guys throughout the building. But yeah, it kind of happened as a group thing.”

On what Vrabel said to him on the call:

“He just said he’s excited for me to get there. And I told him I was excited to be a part of it and I just can’t wait. This is the biggest dream I ever had and I’m having a hard time getting words out, I’m smiling too big. But he just he’s told me he’s excited to have me. I told him I was super excited to be a part of this thing.”

On what he needs to do to make an NFL roster:

“I think the deal there just carving out a niche and providing value. And I think that I’m going to try to work hard, put the team first. And I think when you do those things, you kind of keep your head down and just do whatever is asked of you to the best of your ability and things will work out the way that they’re supposed to.”