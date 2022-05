The renewal comes weeks after ESPN star Bomani Jones wrapped up the first six-episode season of his late-night sports talk show. “Bomani’s perspective on sports comes from a great base of knowledge, unexpected insights, and a sharp sense of humor. He shows us a different side of the conversation, why it’s important and why we should care,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “He’s only just scratched the surface, and we’re looking forward to seeing what else he has up his sleeve.”

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO