Out in May, Fashion Icons 2: Fashion Lives with Fern Mallis (Rizzoli), should be required reading for anyone contemplating a career in fashion. Contrary to appearances, a life in the industry is not all about glamour, runway shows, models, and champagne; it’s also about struggle, making connections, and standing by your convictions. Since 2011 Mallis has conducted 60 interviews as part of her “Fashion Icons” series at the 92nd Street Y. Fashion Lives, published seven years ago, focused on American talent; Fashion Icons 2 has a broader reach in terms of geography and types of careers. It’s published with the support of Nordstrom which will exclusively be selling a boxed set of the two tomes, both of which feature new and engaging portraits by Ruben Baghdasaryan.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO