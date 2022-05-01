ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dagsboro, DE

Discover natural beauties in the Delaware Botanic Gardens

By EMILY LYTLE, The News Journal
Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — A crystal clear sky reflects off the placid water at Pepper Creek as, almost on cue, one of the resident bald eagles swoops over the shoreline in a regal arc. It’s this kind of awe in nature — like a child curiously digging through...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

S.C. native plants for your garden

A plant is considered native if it has occurred naturally in a particular region or ecosystem without human introduction. There are many benefits in growing native plants. First, these plants are better adapted to soils, moisture and weather than exotic plants that evolved in other parts of the world. They need less fertilizers, pesticides or use less water.
NEWBERRY, SC
BBC

Gardeners urged to let lawns go wild to boost nature

Gardeners are being encouraged to let their lawns grow wild in May as part of a campaign to promote biodiversity. Conservation charity Plantlife is urging people to leave their lawnmowers in the shed for a month and to let wild flowers grow instead. It is also asking people to count...
GARDENING
WHNT-TV

Attract Hummingbirds to your garden

It is fascinating to see how hummingbirds live. They dart from one place to another but hover gracefully over the flower of choice. Feeders can be used to attract hummingbirds. However, so can planting fresh flowers in a large planter. A planter of 20-inches or so will allow for several varieties of plants to be used to make a full arrangement.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
Sussex County, DE
Government
City
Dagsboro, DE
Sussex County, DE
Lifestyle
natureworldnews.com

No Mow May: Gardeners Encouraged to Not Cut Lawns for Local Plants and Insects

According to a renowned nature organization, the number of individuals who do not mow their lawns is growing due to a successful campaign to preserve gardens naturally. Plantlife is urging gardeners to keep their lawnmowers in the shed during No Mow May this year to allow wild plants to grow and produce nectar for insects.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Longwood Gardens#Beaches#Beer#Ap#Delawareans
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Garden

As a gardener, chances are having squirrels prancing about in your outdoor space is never a welcome sight. After all, the fluffy-tailed rodents have developed a mighty reputation for gobbling up flowers and vegetable plants. Completely banishing squirrels from your garden probably isn't possible, however, there are practical ways to deter them.
ANIMALS
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Field & Stream

North Carolina Hunter Tags Rare All-White Leucitic Gobbler After a Three-Year Chase

Troy Cornett of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina, killed a stunning, all-white gobbler on April 9th and wrote on his Facebook page that it was the culmination of a years-long quest to tag the rare bird he first spotted in fall 2019. Cornett says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at when he first laid eyes on the white turkey while deer hunting his father’s 10-acre property in Burke County. “I was like, That looks like something white!” Cornett tells F&S. “I kept looking through my binoculars. The gobbler was inside the flock, so I wasn’t able to get good eyes on him, and it was kind of late in the evening. Finally, the bird got positioned where I could see him, and I was like, Oh my god, that’s a white turkey!”
ANIMALS
moneytalksnews.com

How to Save Money with a Rain Garden

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Most of the rain that falls on your property is collected by rain gutters or flows from driveways and patios into the street. All of this runoff is diverted into the storm drain system that ultimately empties into the nearest body of water.
GARDENING
CBS Philly

Officials Capture Black Bear In Delaware County Overnight; Game Commission Plans To Relocate Animal To Less Populated Area

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — The hunt for a black bear in Delaware County is over on Wednesday. Officials captured the bear overnight. Residents waking up Wednesday morning can be a little more at ease as officials have announced they caught the bear. Tuesday’s efforts paid off.  “I find that pretty crazy. It’s a very suburban area. It’s not many wooded areas around here,” Drexel Hill resident Matthew Carroll said. Officials found the bear near Baltimore Pike.  Early Wednesday morning, Clifton Heights borough and State game wardens released a video of a drowsy bear hanging from a tree and then ultimately making its way...
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
LiveScience

Newfound species of wee frogs found in Mexico can fit on your fingertip

Six newly-described species of miniature frogs from Mexico and Guatemala are so tiny that each can fit comfortably on a human thumbnail. Two of the species are smaller than 0.7 inches (18 millimeters) long, and the tiniest of them — Craugastor candelariensis — is Mexico's smallest frog, measuring no more than 0.5 inches (13 mm) long.
ANIMALS
Salon

Seeds vs. plants: A buying guide for vegetable gardeners

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. Vibrant, marbled pineapple tomatoes; adorable Easter Egg radishes without a single crack, unblemished rainbow...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Stingless Bees Help Rainforest and Local Communities

Biologist and conservationist Rosa Vásquez Espinoza learned about traditional medicine from her grandmother who had created a pharmacy of plants in the family’s backyard. Of Peruvian-Andean descent, Vásquez Espinoza became fascinated with the microscopic creatures in the Peruvian Amazon. More specifically, she became captivated by Amazon stingless bees or meliponines.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy