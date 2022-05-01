Jennifer Putnam Named Assistant Commissioner of Health Licensure and Regulation for the Tennessee Department of Health

Jennifer Putnam has been appointed assistant commissioner of Health Licensure and Regulation (HLR) for the Tennessee Department of Health. In this role, Putnam oversees a staff of approximately 350 employees in Health Professional Boards, Health Care Facilities, the Office of Investigations, and Emergency Medical Services.

“Jennifer is stepping into a role that she knows well,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Her experience serving as the deputy director for the HLR division provided her with the experience and knowledge needed for this important position. Her tenure with the department provides valuable insights, and I am confident she will continue to carry out our mission in protecting the health of Tennesseans.”

As assistant commissioner for Health Licensure and Regulation, Putnam leads the division responsible for licensing and certifying health care professionals in the state of Tennessee. This division investigates complaints against health care professionals and works closely with the TDH Office of General Counsel to present cases before the various boards. The Office of Health Care Facilities licenses and regulates health care facilities to ensure compliance with state and federal standards of care and conditions of participation in the Medicaid and Medicare programs through facility surveys and incident investigations. The Office of Emergency Medical Services provides quality assurance and oversight for pre-hospital emergency medical care and medical transportation systems in the state.

“I am honored and grateful to continue my service to the state as a member of the TDH team and continue our mission to protect, promote, and improve the health and prosperity of the people of Tennessee,” said Putnam.

Before joining the Division of Health Licensure, Putnam served 10 years as assistant general counsel and senior associate counsel for the Office of General Counsel and over a year as deputy director in the Division of Health Licensure and Regulation with the TDH.

Putnam is a Nashville native and obtained her bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from Xavier University and a law degree from the Nashville School of Law.

