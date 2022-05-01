ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith is the picture of peace in sun-soaked selfie

By Isabelle Casey
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJada Pinkett Smith has had her fair share of controversy over the last few weeks, but on Saturday the star took to her social media with an inspirational message for her followers - and she looked more at peace than ever. Posting a stunning, sun-soaked selfie on her Instagram...

The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
Complex

Kodak Black Says Jada Pinkett Doesn’t ‘Deserve’ Will Smith: ‘You Deserve Me’

Just when you thought the takes were over, Kodak Black is now throwing his opinion into the ring over the Will Smith and Jada Smith’s relationship. Kodaj took to Instagram Live over the weekend, seemingly calling out Jada over previous remarks she made about her husband on Red Table Talk. The resurfaced interview from 2017—which started circulating again following the Oscars slap—features Jada opening up about her marriage to Will, and how she faced pressure as a young actress and “never wanted to be married.”
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
Primetimer

Viola Davis calls The First Lady criticism "incredibly hurtful"

Speaking to BBC News, Davis said, responding to criticism of her portrayal of Michelle Obama, it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." Criticism, she acknowledged, was an "occupational hazard" of acting. "How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?" she asked. "But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance." Davis added: Critics absolutely serve no purpose. And I'm not saying that to be nasty either. They always feel like they're telling you something that you don't know. Somehow that you're living a life that you're surrounded by people who lie to you and 'I'm going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth. So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you."
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Just Introduced Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton to a Special Guy in Her Life

The Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is just days away, but lucky for you, Bravo Insider is here to give you a first look at the May 1 episode. The first look has it all, as we get an inside glimpse of what Kenya Moore's Dancing with the Stars rehearsals were like, and Kenya spills the tea to Kandi Burruss and newly minted peach holder Marlo Hampton about her special bond with dance pro Brandon Armstrong.
