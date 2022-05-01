Man attacked, pushed onto tracks at Cicero Green Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man who stabbed a man at the Cicero CTA Green Line stop Saturday night.

The 50-year-old victim was on the platform around 9:30 p.m. when another man approached with a knife and attacked.

The victim was hit in the back of the head before being pushed onto the tracks -- causing the victim to break his elbow, according to police.

The offender fled the scene -- the victim was able to climb back to safety.

Police are searching for the attacker.