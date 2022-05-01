ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man attacked, pushed onto tracks at Cicero Green Line stop

 2 days ago

Man attacked on Cicero Green Line platform 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man who stabbed a man at the Cicero CTA Green Line stop Saturday night.

The 50-year-old victim was on the platform around 9:30 p.m. when another man approached with a knife and attacked.

The victim was hit in the back of the head before being pushed onto the tracks -- causing the victim to break his elbow, according to police.

The offender fled the scene -- the victim was able to climb back to safety.

Police are searching for the attacker.

Woman stabbed, shot during argument in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is stabbed, then shot during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.Police said around 10:18 a.m., a 23-year-old woman got into an argument with a known offender, on the 7100 block of North Glenwood, when the offender produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh. The offender then grabbed a firearm and fired shots at the victim, also hitting her in the thigh, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Man shot, killed on riding mower in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- The search was on Monday night for the gunman who shot and killed a man who was mowing his lawn in North Chicago. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Jackson Street in the Lake County city. Police said the 49-year-old victim was on a riding mower when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The man died at an area hospital a short time later.
3 teens charged in robberies at or near Red Line stops, including attack of actor Will Clinger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teens have been charged in a string of robberies over the past several weeks at or near stops on the CTA Red Line.Chicago police said all three were charged after turning themselves in Monday at CPD's Area 1 detective headquarters.A 15-year-old boy is charged with two felony counts of robbery, accused of robbing a 33-year-old man on April 13 at the Harrison station on the Red Line, and robbing a woman on the same day in the 1800 block of West Howard Street, about a block away from the Howard stop on the Red Line.A 17-year-old...
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city's South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
19-year-old man shot to death in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in West Englewood late Sunday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to calls of a person shot at approximately 10:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 71st Street and discovered a man with several gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the […]
30-year-old woman wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Englewood early Thursday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire. The woman was struck to […]
High school student struck, killed by Amtrak train on NW Side

CHICAGO — A high school student was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on the city's Northwest Side Thursday morning, according to officials. Officials said an Amtrak Hiawatha train struck the student at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning close to the Healy stop near the intersection of Fullerton Avenue and Pulaski Road. Fire officials […]
Street racers do doughnuts, light fires on Lower Wacker Drive; Chicago Police say no reports filed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild night on Chicago's Lower Wacker Drive, dozens of people turned out for a fiery street race. That turnout came despite lawmakers' efforts to crack down on that activity. Street racing on Lower Wacker Drive is an ongoing problem, and there was another incident early Sunday morning. It was all caught on police oberservation device (POD) camera video. Around 2 a.m. a crowd of 100 people with dozens of cars gathered there. At least one person can be seen with what looks like a gun. In the video people in the crowd get inside a circle of what...
CHICAGO, IL
