Kansas City, MO

Draft complete for Chiefs

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the NFL draft having filled all of their biggest holes particularly...

hutchpost.com

The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

How the Saints could screw the Chiefs out of a compensatory pick

The goal of the National Football League’s compensatory pick system is to help a team restock the shelves over time in the instance they lose an impact free agent or two and fail to sign the same. Star safety Tyrann Mathieu is undoubtedly an impactful free agent, but the Kansas City Chiefs might not get that comp pick if the New Orleans Saints time it right—or wrong, depending on the point of view.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots adding another QB in undrafted free agency

The New England Patriots appear to have their franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But that didn't stop them from adding two more signal-callers Saturday. After selecting Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots added University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King in undrafted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
NFL
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Monday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge returned from a scheduled day off to homer twice and drive in the tying run as the Yankees rallied past the Royals 6-4 for their ninth straight win. Judge went deep for the third straight game when he connected off Daniel Lynch for a drive estimated at 453 feet in the first inning. He added another no-doubt shot in the ninth, giving Judge five homers in his last five games and eight on the year. Clarke Schmidt earned the win in relief of Yankees starter Luis Severino, and Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his sixth save. Dylan Coleman took the loss in relief for Kansas City.
SPORTS
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs
Hutch Post

⚾️ Royals lose to Cards in St. Louis Monday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in the first inning against Zack Greinke. The Royals lost their fourth in a row overall, and have dropped 21 of their last 28 to St. Louis dating to 2017.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

PFF credits KC Chiefs with 20 percent of 2022 NFL Draft steals

We can all at least admit this upfront because we know it to be true: The term “steal” is said far too often when it comes to an NFL Draft. Any player taken lower than one analyst might have expected, even if taken in the first round overall, can be called a steal, so it’s all a little out of hand. However, even when used too much, the Kansas City Chiefs are still hearing it more than other teams these days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Boston

NFL Draft grade roundup: Experts pan the Patriots’ 2022 draft class

"Are we allowed to question a draft from Bill Belichick?" A year ago, the consensus among experts following the 2021 NFL Draft was that the Patriots had one of the best classes after the seven-round event. So far, those experts have mostly been proven right. Quarterback Mac Jones led New...
NFL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
The Game Haus

Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 NFL Draft Review: Rounds 2-6

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft has ended, it is now time to review the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles Draft picks. Rounds two through six saw the Eagles fill holes on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The main highlights consist of Philadelphia possibly drafting their future center and stealing a projected first rounder in the third round of the draft. Overall, this year’s draft might have been one of the best drafts for the Eagles in a long time and we will go through all of it in this article. Before reading this, If you missed the review of the first round selections you can check it out here!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hutch Post

Wind Surge win fourth straight

Matt Wallner hit a pair of home runs and added three runs batted in to lead the Wind Surge to their second fourth straight win. The Wind Surge defeated Arkansas 9-4 and secured their third consecutive winning series. Wichita struck first, scoring five runs off four hits and three walks...
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

NFL.com Names Team With The Worst 2022 Draft

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter thinks one team didn’t do themselves too many favors this year. Handing out draft grades for all 32 NFL teams, Reuter took aim at the Indianapolis Colts in particular. Noting that they didn’t completely whiff, but their selections left some to be desired.
NFL
Hutch Post

⚾️ Wichita State and K-State play Tuesday

Wichita State hits the road for one final midweek game away from Eck Stadium, making the short trip north to Manhattan for a Tuesday night matchup with Kansas State. The Shockers are coming off a series win on the road at Memphis over the weekend, winning Saturday and Sunday after dropping the opener on Friday night. Saturday's victory snapped a school-record 11-game losing streak dating back to April 12.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

