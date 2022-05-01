ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

City of Atlanta launches 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program database

By Andre Dickens
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is no secret that the mantra that guides my decisions in public office is that I draw circles rather than lines delineating borders between neighborhoods, people, services and places. My circles are diverse and inclusive and overlap to reflect everyone who lives in our great city of Atlanta, the capital...

Jet NoBlue
2d ago

Aw this could be great for the youth. I remember having this back in Florida. I worked at the age of 15 not because I had to but because I wanted to help my mother pay bills. All the money I thought I was giving her towards the light bill she ended up saving for me to buy my first car when I got my drivers license at 16.

4
Gené Hunter

Mayor's office creates job database for Atlanta youth, posting over 300 positions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Mayor’s office is creating a Summer Youth Employment Program portal where employers can post opportunities and job openings for Atlanta youth this summer. According to a Saporta article written by Mayor Andre Dickens, the city of Atlanta has already identified more than 300 positions within the government’s scope with a starting pay rate of $15 an hour.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Direct cash payment program opens in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward

Applications are now open for the Old Fourth Ward’s new “guaranteed income” program. It’s intended for Black women affected by COVID-19 and living close to the poverty line. More than 200 Atlanta applicants will be randomly selected to receive two years of payments of around $850...
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

At deteriorated Forest Cove complex, a 50-year history of neglect

Listen to WABE’s investigation following Forest Cove residents over the last year as a serial podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. A federally-subsidized complex has become the symbol of substandard living conditions in Atlanta. At Forest Cove, half the 396 units are vacant, with many burned, full of trash or partially collapsed. In a recent year-long investigation, WABE reported how the residents who are left deal with collapsed floors, infestations and recurring shootings.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia moving to flat tax rate | What this means for your money

ATLANTA — Lower taxes are coming to Georgia, and one expert said once the state’s income tax rate begins to drop, it will be difficult for Georgia to raise them again. Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation that puts the wheels in motion to move Georgia to a "flat" state income tax. The bill calls for the flat rate to drop beginning in 2024 and continue to drop to 4.99% in 2029.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
Ash Jurberg

The newest billionaire in Atlanta

A few days ago, I wrote about Ted Turner and the billion-dollar fortune he is giving away. Today it is time to look at the newest billionaire in Atlanta and see if he can follow up in Turner's footsteps.
ATLANTA, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Atlanta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Atlanta has a plethora of amazing foodie spots. There's a reason this restaurant has become one of Atlanta's most famous burger stories. You'll know everything is great in the world when you hammer the double patty with Swiss cheese and grilled onions, accompanied with those exquisite crinkle cut fries.
ATLANTA, GA
CNBC

Georgia just became the latest state to require personal finance education

High school students in Georgia will soon have guaranteed access to a personal finance course before they graduate. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB 220, a bill requiring personal finance classes for high school students. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, all 11th- and 12th-grade students will need to take at least a half-credit course in financial literacy before graduation.
GEORGIA STATE
Thrillist

The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
ATLANTA, GA
ServingLooksATL

Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

3 apartment fires in the past 24 hours displace dozens across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In the past 24 hours, at least three apartment fires in metro Atlanta have left dozens of people without a home. One happened in Cobb County and another in Fulton County. The most recent fire started on a balcony in a DeKalb County apartment Saturday afternoon. DeKalb Fire officials say the fire at The Reserve at Druid Hills Apartments caused damage to three units and displaced five people. No one was injured. We’re told it started on a third-floor balcony and extended up to the roof.
ATLANTA, GA

