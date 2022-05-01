ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton Speedway Saturday Highbank Holdup Night-Two Results

By Contributor
 2 days ago

FULTON – The results for the Fulton Speedway, April 30, Saturday Highbank Holdup Night-Two are as follows:. DIRTcar 358 Modified Series – Feature (60 Laps): 1. 3RS-Billy Decker[1]; 2. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[12]; 3. 49-Billy Dunn[4]; 4. 39-Ryan Bartlett[19]; 5. 35-Mike Mahaney[5]; 6. 215-Adam Pierson[6]; 7. 32R-Ronald Davis III[10]; 8. M1-David Marcuccilli[8]; 9....

Gary D. Frost

FULTON – Gary D. “Frosty” Frost, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at home. He was born April 30, 1949 in Fulton to Harold and Margaret Frost and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1967. Upon his graduation, he began a 38-year career at the Nestle Company where he retired as a supervisor. Family was the most important part of Gary’s life, he cherished the moments with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Fulton Porchfest Returns For Second Year, Teams Up With Fulton Chalkiest

FULTON – Fulton Porchfest is back in Fulton, New York, for its second year of fun on Sunday, July 10 starting at noon. “Porchfest is a free walk-about day of music, family, and community fun for all ages,” said Event Organizer Tonya Crisafulli. “Local homeowners in the Voorhees Park area open their porches, garages, and yards to local performers by hosting all genres of music, from folk to rock and oldies to originals, all brought to you by performers as far away as Rochester, New York. It’s a day of family and community, and it’s free. Compass Federal Credit Union and Fulton Block Builders understand the importance of community and asked to be part of the day by bringing Downbeat Percussion again this year for an interactive CommUNITY drum circle. We welcome all performers and will work to help you with scheduling… And the day is only getting better. Fulton Chalkfest will join in the fun that day by offering artists of all ages the opportunity to fill our sidewalks and driveways with beautiful chalk art. Wildly successful in 2020, Fulton Chalkfest is back to add to an already growing cultural event. We will even provide you with the chalk. Strong cities offer a foundation of cultural events to its residents, and our residents, in turn, open their city and welcome visitors to enjoy the day right along with us.”
