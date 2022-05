Authorities are searching for the man they allege is responsible for murdering a Wisconsin mother of six. According to her family, 30-year-old Brittany Booker was killed trying to help a friend out of an abusive relationship. She suffered multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, per WISN-TV. Her body was found in her car Sunday in Racine, Wis.

