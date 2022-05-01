ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marseille’s lead in race for 2nd shrinks after loss to Lyon

 2 days ago

PARIS (AP)A wasteful Marseille saw its lead in the race for second place shrink to three points after losing to Lyon 3-0 in the French league on Sunday. The top two French clubs enter the group stage of the Champions League while the third-place team goes to the third qualifying round...

Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
BBC

AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina: Goalkeeping howler helps Milan's title bid

AC Milan moved two points clear at the top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping howler gifted them a win against Fiorentina at San Siro. Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano to fire in a low effort that kept Milan in the driving seat for their first league title since 2011.
Dimitri Payet
Renato Sanches
Arkadiusz Milik
The Associated Press

Super agent Mino Raiola dies aged 54 after long illness

MILAN (AP) — Mino Raiola, the influential and often controversial sports agent to some of soccer’s biggest players, has died. He was 54. Raiola died after a long illness, his family confirmed on Saturday. He had been undergoing treatment at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, where he was visited by Zlatan Ibrahimović this week. Raiola underwent surgery in January but it was said at the time that it was not life-threatening.
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid rival Tottenham for transfer of pacey wide-man

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona misfit Adama Traore this summer. The Spain international is currently on loan at Barca from Wolves, and it is not yet clear what lies ahead for him next season. Traore hasn’t been entirely convincing in his time at...
ESPN

Malawi's Chawinga shines as Chinese Super League resumes

April saw a new Chinese Women's Super League season get underway and Tabitha Chawinga come flying out of the blocks. The Malawi international tops our Women's Power Rankings for April, with Nigeria, Cameroon, Zambia and Ivory Coast also represented. Asisat Oshoala returned to action for Barcelona, but did not have...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (3-4) Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn't been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.
Poland
France
Nigeria
Europe
Portugal
ESPN

Stats: Ronaldo breaks duck, Liverpool 42, Real Madrid's record 35

Another week, another league champion crowned. Real Madrid's coronation in LaLiga witnessed a fair few records tumble, with plenty of action across Europe's top leagues this weekend as well. The Premier League title race remained as tight as ever, with both Manchester City and Liverpool winning. Goalkeeping howlers were at hand to ensure AC Milan stayed ahead of Inter in Serie A. Bayern Munich and PSG followed their title celebrations last weekend by dropping points this week, with the Bavarians suffering a rare loss, while PSG gave up a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Strasbourg.
