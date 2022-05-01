ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Michigan State football offers Virginia 3-star OT Fletcher Westphal

By Robert Bondy
 2 days ago
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 class.

Fletcher Westphal of Leesburg, Va. announced on Saturday morning that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Westphal is a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2024 class.

Michigan State is the 14th program to extend Westphal an offer, with many other power programs showing interest. Along with the Spartans, Westphal has received offers from Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Westphal is listed at 6-foot-8.5 and 320 pounds, and plays for Tuscarora High.

Contact/Follow us @https://twitter.com/thespartanswire on Twitter, and like our page on https://www.facebook.com/SpartansWire/to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion.

