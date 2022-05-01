MSU listed in top 6 for 2023 Alabama 3-star CB Avery Stuart

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State is one of six schools still in the running for a three-star defensive back prospect in the 2023 class.

Avery Stuary of Montgomery, Ala. revealed his top six schools list on Friday, which included Michigan State. The Spartans were joined by Auburn, Florida State, Arkansas, Miami (FL) and Kentucky.

Stuart is ranked as the No. 21 safety and No. 219 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Stuart holds offers from 20 programs, most of which being power five programs. So it’s great to see the Spartans still in the hunt for this big-time prospect from Alabama.

