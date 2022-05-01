ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Vincent Township, PA

West Vincent Community Day returns May 14

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST VINCENT — West Vincent Township will host its annual Community Day on Saturday, May 14, for all ages to celebrate the community. The event will be held in Evans Park at the corner of Conestoga Road (Route 401) and St. Matthew’s Road from 10 a.m. to 3...

Daily Local News

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival awards $63,000 in grants

KENNETT SQUARE — The Mushroom Festival awarded nearly $63,000 in grants to 28 local non-profit and community organizations at their annual Grants Reception last week, the Mushroom Festival board announced. While the Mushroom Festival is a weekend event, the impact continues all year. Each year, the Mushroom Festival provides...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Local News

Dawn Doherty strengthened Kennett Middle’s After the Bell program

If there is anything I’ve learned in my studies of Kennett and Southern Chester County over the last seven years, it is that there are pockets of excellence throughout that add up to a great community. Individuals who have special skills and motivation are fighting entropy and bringing order to our community and continuous improvement.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Breckenridge Texan

Frontier Days, Ranch Rodeo slated for May 6-7

The Stephens County Frontier Days is returning to Breckenridge after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s event will feature a venue change from past years. This year, the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Stephens County Rodeo Association, and Frontier Days will...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Daily Local News

Alliance for Health Equity to host hybrid town hall May 19

The Alliance for Health Equity (The Alliance), in collaboration with the Health Services Leadership Task Force, is excited to host a community centered hybrid townhall event – Let’s Talk Allyship: Community Healthcare, discussing how community leaders are forging partnerships to face local community hospital closures. Join in the conversation on May 19, 2022 at 190 West Lincoln Highway in Coatesville or via Zoom from 5–7 p.m. to learn how community advocates, government, philanthropy, nonprofit and private grassroots sectors formed allyships to address healthcare equity and access to a continuum of care and its challenges in response to the Brandywine and Jennersville hospital closures.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

King of Prussia District launches events for area employees

UPPER MERION — As more area employees start returning to their offices, the King of Prussia District is launching a series of food and fitness, to be held at corporate parking lots throughout the King of Prussia-area. The King of Prussia District’s popular Food Truck Tuesdays are coming back,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Daily Local News

Rep. Shusterman to host free shred event May 7

PHOENIXVILLE — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-157th of Schuylkill, will host a free shredding event on Saturday to help residents of the 157th House District properly dispose of unneeded documents. The shred event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon (or until the truck is full) on Saturday,...

