West Vincent Community Day returns May 14

The Alliance for Health Equity (The Alliance), in collaboration with the Health Services Leadership Task Force, is excited to host a community centered hybrid townhall event – Let’s Talk Allyship: Community Healthcare, discussing how community leaders are forging partnerships to face local community hospital closures. Join in the conversation on May 19, 2022 at 190 West Lincoln Highway in Coatesville or via Zoom from 5–7 p.m. to learn how community advocates, government, philanthropy, nonprofit and private grassroots sectors formed allyships to address healthcare equity and access to a continuum of care and its challenges in response to the Brandywine and Jennersville hospital closures.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO