Deputies find missing teen last seen on Friday

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was reported missing has been found dead in Spartanburg County. Officials said 29-year-old Franklin Hines, also known as Solo, was found near Cross Anchor Road in Woodruff. 7NEWS spoke with loved ones who said they’re still in shock. “I love my dad a lot and I miss […]
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating after play fighting turned into the murder of a 22-year-old in Gaffney. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was “gunned down” in a Gaffney neighborhood Sunday night....
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies need the public’s help to find information about a drive-by shooting after two people were hurt, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 24. at Cruizers Bar on Highway...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were arrested in connection to with the murder of Alfonzo Pyles, who was shot and killed on July 18, 2015. Deputies said the two suspects, Isaiah Emmanuel Irby, 24, and Brandon Rashard Barksdale, 30, arrests follow...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 17-year-old was charged with murder after three teens were shot and killed in a shootout overnight in Rock Hill, according to police. Rock Hill police said they received several calls reporting gunshots after 10 p.m. Tuesday and responded to Gist Road near South Cherry Road.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — One man is in police custody at the Florence County Detention Center Sunday morning, charged with murder, after police say he shot someone for refusing to go to the store for him. Investigators said Randolph Eugene Smith approached his neighbors on Brunwood Drive Saturday and...
A woman in South Carolina got what was the equivalent to a pie in the face Wednesday, and police now police need help finding the man they say carried out the crime. What's more, police said it's not the first time the crime has been reported in the last 24-hours.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting. A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
