Remove pet hair easily with this 5-in-1 vacuum spin mop, now $100 off

 2 days ago

Our pets give us unconditional love, cuddles, and plenty of laughter, but they also give us one thing we didn’t really ask for… pet hair — everywhere. Whether you have an Instagram-famous pooch or a camera-shy kitty, most four-legged friends leave a trail of fur wherever they go. If you’ve been searching for the best way to rid your furniture and floors of cat or dog hair, the Elicto ES-800 5-in-1 Vacuum Spin Mop is up for the task. This is the best, most efficient way to clean up unwanted hair, and right now it’s on sale for 28% at just $249.99 for a limited time.

The Elicto’s ES-800 is ready to tackle the pup or kitty hair accumulating on your pet’s favorite pillow or corner of the kitchen. It’s an all-in-one tool that has a seriously impressive five functions, working as a cordless vacuum or spin mop that can tackle wet and dry messes on floors and other surfaces, thanks to its inbuilt automatic water supply system. The dual spin mop attachment is ideal for wet cleaning, but also works on dust absorption at the same time.

Elicto ES-800 5-in-1 Vacuum Spin Mop , $250, original price: $349

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYrY2_0fPjJdj800

Need to suck up a wig’s worth of cat hair? This vacuum is equipped with major suction power and has five stages of micro filters that ensure the most efficient dust collection off of surfaces, while also making sure fine dust isn’t released back into the environment, thanks to the double H13 HEPA filter system.

Three different stages of button-powered suction control also let you adjust your settings according to the surface you’re cleaning, making sure you vacuum up the debris you need. And a UV light lights up any surface while disinfecting to ensure you’re getting the best clean.

Finally rid your surfaces of pet hair in an easy way with the Elicto ES-800 5-in-1 Vacuum Spin Mop. It’s on sale now for $249.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

