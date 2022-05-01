ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Birthday forecast for (5/1/22)

By Jacob Matthews
WETM
 2 days ago

Birthday Forecast for May 1st, 2022 with 18 Storm Team...

www.mytwintiers.com

WETM

Anna Answers: When is the average last freeze?

Answer: As we approach the growing season, it is a good time to look at when is the average last freeze for your area. For some counties in our viewing area, such as Steuben County and Schuyler County the last freeze is in late May. But for the majority of both Chemung County and Tioga County (Pa) along with Bradford County, the last average freeze is early May. This means spring is coming; happy May 1st!
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

