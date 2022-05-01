ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police can tow unregistered vehicles used for reckless driving starting Sunday

By Alex Crowe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – Starting Sunday, May 1st, unregistered vehicles which are engaged in reckless driving can be towed away by the Milwaukee Police Department. The new rule was approved...

