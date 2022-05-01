ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourteen more people evacuated from Azovstal plant – Reuters photographer

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 2 days ago

BEZIMENNE, Ukraine (Reuters) – A group of 14 more people arrived on Sunday...

wsau.com

AFP

Twenty civilians evacuated from besieged Mariupol plant: reports

At least 20 civilians including several children were able to leave a badly battered steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday in what could be the start of a long-awaited, larger evacuation of the last holdout in the Russian-held city. Earlier efforts at evacuations from the Azovstal steel plant -- where local fighters say they and hundreds of civilians are still sheltering in brutal conditions -- had been futile.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Escape from hell: Civilians fleeing Mariupol's Azovstal steel works tell of the horrors of constant Russian bombing and fears they may be shipped off to Russian-controlled territories

Heart-wrenching footage has emerged of terrified and exhausted Ukrainian civilians being evacuated from the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol this weekend before Russia commenced yet another bombardment. The clips were captured by Ukraine's Azov battalion and give harrowing insight into the conditions endured by the civilians holed up in the...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
World
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Ukraine army fires rockets at Russian military targets

Ukrainian soldiers fired grad rockets at Russian positions in the Luhansk region on Tuesday. Ukraine's armed forces operations command said in the past week its forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had repulsed 63 Russian attacks, destroyed 55 tanks and dozens more vehicles.
MILITARY

