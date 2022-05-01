ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

With Title 42 in flux, migrants take over Mexican cities across the border

By Ayesha Rascoe
boisestatepublicradio.org
 2 days ago

A Trump-era public health order known as Title 42 that's been used to keep migrants out of the U.S. was supposed to end on May 23, but a federal judge has now temporarily halted those plans. And advocates are worried about what this will mean for the thousands of migrants waiting...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

