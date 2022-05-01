(STACKER) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#30. Ontonagon County

Average commute time: 24.9 minutes — #1,267 longest among all counties nationwide — 1.2% longer than the state average — 9.8% shorter than the national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.9%

Worked outside the county of residence: 25.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (6%), walked (4.3%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (7.3%)

#29. Roscommon County

Average commute time: 24.9 minutes #1,267 longest among all counties nationwide 1.2% longer than the state average 9.8% shorter than the national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 25.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (12.4%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.8%)

#28. Cass County

Average commute time: 25.1 minutes #1,226 longest among all counties nationwide 2.0% longer than state average 9.1% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.2%

Worked outside county of residence: 23.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.1%)

#27. Presque Isle County

Average commute time: 25.1 minutes #1,226 longest among all counties nationwide 2.0% longer than state average 9.1% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 38%

Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)

#26. Hillsdale County

Average commute time: 25.3 minutes #1,186 longest among all counties nationwide 2.8% longer than state average 8.3% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%

Worked outside county of residence: 29.5%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.5%)

#25. Alger County

Average commute time: 25.3 minutes #1,186 longest among all counties nationwide 2.8% longer than state average 8.3% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 22.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (69.7%), carpooled (13%), walked (5.1%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (8.7%)

#24. Monroe County

Average commute time: 25.4 minutes #1,167 longest among all counties nationwide 3.3% longer than state average 8.0% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 31%

Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (7.6%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.7%)

#23. Wayne County

Average commute time: 25.4 minutes #1,167 longest among all counties nationwide 3.3% longer than state average 8.0% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 25.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (2.7%), worked from home (3.6%)

#22. Alcona County

Average commute time: 25.8 minutes #1,087 longest among all counties nationwide 4.9% longer than state average 6.5% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 49%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.7%)

#21. Benzie County

Average commute time: 25.9 minutes #1,062 longest among all counties nationwide 5.3% longer than state average 6.2% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 53.1%

Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (5.4%)

#20. Genesee County

Average commute time: 26.2 minutes #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide 6.5% longer than state average 5.1% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.8%

Worked outside county of residence: 26.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (3.7%)

#19. Cheboygan County

Average commute time: 26.4 minutes #974 longest among all counties nationwide 7.3% longer than state average 4.3% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.4%

Worked outside county of residence: 35.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (4%)

#18. Ionia County

Average commute time: 26.7 minutes #916 longest among all counties nationwide 8.5% longer than state average 3.3% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

Worked outside county of residence: 51.5%

Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.2%)

#17. Oakland County

Average commute time: 26.9 minutes #886 longest among all counties nationwide 9.3% longer than state average 2.5% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 29.3%

Means of transportation: drove alone (85.6%), carpooled (7%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5%)

#16. Lake County

Average commute time: 27 minutes #868 longest among all counties nationwide 9.8% longer than state average 2.2% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 53.6%

Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (11.8%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.9%)

#15. Shiawassee County

Average commute time: 27.1 minutes #846 longest among all counties nationwide 10.2% longer than state average 1.8% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.8%

Worked outside county of residence: 49.6%

Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.3%)

#14. Lenawee County

Average commute time: 27.2 minutes #829 longest among all counties nationwide 10.6% longer than state average 1.4% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 30%

Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.4%)

#13. Clare County

Average commute time: 27.3 minutes #815 longest among all counties nationwide 11.0% longer than state average 1.1% shorter than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 42.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (6.9%)

#12. Sanilac County

Average commute time: 27.8 minutes #741 longest among all counties nationwide 13.0% longer than state average 0.7% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 36.1%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78.4%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (4.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.5%)

#11. Macomb County

Average commute time: 27.9 minutes #724 longest among all counties nationwide 13.4% longer than state average 1.1% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%

Worked outside county of residence: 42.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (2.7%)

#10. Barry County

Average commute time: 27.9 minutes #724 longest among all counties nationwide 13.4% longer than state average 1.1% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 58.5%

Means of transportation: drove alone (85.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)

#9. Arenac County

Average commute time: 28.2 minutes #675 longest among all counties nationwide 14.6% longer than state average 2.2% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

Worked outside county of residence: 42.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.8%)

#8. Kalkaska County

Average commute time: 28.6 minutes #615 longest among all counties nationwide 16.3% longer than state average 3.6% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%

Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.7%)

#7. Newaygo County

Average commute time: 28.8 minutes #594 longest among all counties nationwide 17.1% longer than state average 4.3% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%

Worked outside county of residence: 44.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (12.5%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.5%)

#6. St. Clair County

Average commute time: 29.3 minutes #522 longest among all counties nationwide 19.1% longer than state average 6.2% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 36.6%

Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (2.9%)

#5. Gladwin County

Average commute time: 29.3 minutes #522 longest among all counties nationwide 19.1% longer than state average 6.2% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.9%

Worked outside county of residence: 45.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81.5%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (4.7%)

#4. Montcalm County

Average commute time: 29.4 minutes #507 longest among all counties nationwide 19.5% longer than state average 6.5% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 47.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)

#3. Tuscola County

Average commute time: 30.4 minutes #406 longest among all counties nationwide 23.6% longer than state average 10.1% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 50.9%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (12.5%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.5%)

#2. Livingston County

Average commute time: 32.6 minutes #220 longest among all counties nationwide 32.5% longer than state average 18.1% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 53.3%

Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.8%)

#1. Lapeer County

Average commute time: 34.8 minutes — #111 longest among all counties nationwide — 41.5% longer than state average — 26.1% longer than national average

Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 55.6%

Means of transportation: drove alone (85.5%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.5%)

