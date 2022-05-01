Counties with the worst commutes in Michigan
(STACKER) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
#30. Ontonagon County
- Average commute time: 24.9 minutes
- — #1,267 longest among all counties nationwide
- — 1.2% longer than the state average
- — 9.8% shorter than the national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.9%
- Worked outside the county of residence: 25.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81%), carpooled (6%), walked (4.3%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (7.3%)
#29. Roscommon County
- Average commute time: 24.9 minutes
- #1,267 longest among all counties nationwide
- 1.2% longer than the state average
- 9.8% shorter than the national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 25.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (12.4%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.8%)
#28. Cass County
- Average commute time: 25.1 minutes
- #1,226 longest among all counties nationwide
- 2.0% longer than state average
- 9.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 23.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.1%)
#27. Presque Isle County
- Average commute time: 25.1 minutes
- #1,226 longest among all counties nationwide
- 2.0% longer than state average
- 9.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 38%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)
#26. Hillsdale County
- Average commute time: 25.3 minutes
- #1,186 longest among all counties nationwide
- 2.8% longer than state average
- 8.3% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%
- Worked outside county of residence: 29.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.5%)
#25. Alger County
- Average commute time: 25.3 minutes
- #1,186 longest among all counties nationwide
- 2.8% longer than state average
- 8.3% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 22.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (69.7%), carpooled (13%), walked (5.1%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (8.7%)
#24. Monroe County
- Average commute time: 25.4 minutes
- #1,167 longest among all counties nationwide
- 3.3% longer than state average
- 8.0% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 31%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (7.6%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.7%)
#23. Wayne County
- Average commute time: 25.4 minutes
- #1,167 longest among all counties nationwide
- 3.3% longer than state average
- 8.0% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 25.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (2.7%), worked from home (3.6%)
#22. Alcona County
- Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
- #1,087 longest among all counties nationwide
- 4.9% longer than state average
- 6.5% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 49%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.7%)
#21. Benzie County
- Average commute time: 25.9 minutes
- #1,062 longest among all counties nationwide
- 5.3% longer than state average
- 6.2% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 53.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (5.4%)
#20. Genesee County
- Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
- #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide
- 6.5% longer than state average
- 5.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 26.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (3.7%)
#19. Cheboygan County
- Average commute time: 26.4 minutes
- #974 longest among all counties nationwide
- 7.3% longer than state average
- 4.3% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 35.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (4%)
#18. Ionia County
- Average commute time: 26.7 minutes
- #916 longest among all counties nationwide
- 8.5% longer than state average
- 3.3% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 51.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.2%)
#17. Oakland County
- Average commute time: 26.9 minutes
- #886 longest among all counties nationwide
- 9.3% longer than state average
- 2.5% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%
- Worked outside county of residence: 29.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.6%), carpooled (7%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5%)
#16. Lake County
- Average commute time: 27 minutes
- #868 longest among all counties nationwide
- 9.8% longer than state average
- 2.2% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 53.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (11.8%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.9%)
#15. Shiawassee County
- Average commute time: 27.1 minutes
- #846 longest among all counties nationwide
- 10.2% longer than state average
- 1.8% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.8%
- Worked outside county of residence: 49.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.3%)
#14. Lenawee County
- Average commute time: 27.2 minutes
- #829 longest among all counties nationwide
- 10.6% longer than state average
- 1.4% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 30%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.4%)
#13. Clare County
- Average commute time: 27.3 minutes
- #815 longest among all counties nationwide
- 11.0% longer than state average
- 1.1% shorter than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.5%
- Worked outside county of residence: 42.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (6.9%)
#12. Sanilac County
- Average commute time: 27.8 minutes
- #741 longest among all counties nationwide
- 13.0% longer than state average
- 0.7% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 36.1%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.4%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (4.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.5%)
#11. Macomb County
- Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
- #724 longest among all counties nationwide
- 13.4% longer than state average
- 1.1% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 42.8%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (2.7%)
#10. Barry County
- Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
- #724 longest among all counties nationwide
- 13.4% longer than state average
- 1.1% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 58.5%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)
#9. Arenac County
- Average commute time: 28.2 minutes
- #675 longest among all counties nationwide
- 14.6% longer than state average
- 2.2% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%
- Worked outside county of residence: 42.7%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.8%)
#8. Kalkaska County
- Average commute time: 28.6 minutes
- #615 longest among all counties nationwide
- 16.3% longer than state average
- 3.6% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.7%)
#7. Newaygo County
- Average commute time: 28.8 minutes
- #594 longest among all counties nationwide
- 17.1% longer than state average
- 4.3% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%
- Worked outside county of residence: 44.4%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (12.5%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.5%)
#6. St. Clair County
- Average commute time: 29.3 minutes
- #522 longest among all counties nationwide
- 19.1% longer than state average
- 6.2% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%
- Worked outside county of residence: 36.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (2.9%)
#5. Gladwin County
- Average commute time: 29.3 minutes
- #522 longest among all counties nationwide
- 19.1% longer than state average
- 6.2% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.9%
- Worked outside county of residence: 45.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.5%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (4.7%)
#4. Montcalm County
- Average commute time: 29.4 minutes
- #507 longest among all counties nationwide
- 19.5% longer than state average
- 6.5% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 47.2%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)
#3. Tuscola County
- Average commute time: 30.4 minutes
- #406 longest among all counties nationwide
- 23.6% longer than state average
- 10.1% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 50.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (12.5%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.5%)
#2. Livingston County
- Average commute time: 32.6 minutes
- #220 longest among all counties nationwide
- 32.5% longer than state average
- 18.1% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 53.3%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.8%)
#1. Lapeer County
- Average commute time: 34.8 minutes
- — #111 longest among all counties nationwide
- — 41.5% longer than state average
- — 26.1% longer than national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.8%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.6%
- Worked outside county of residence: 55.6%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.5%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.5%)
