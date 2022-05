DOVER, Del. — Kyle Busch certainly got the buzz of "silly season" going a week ago, but the constant chatter typically starts in May. Check the calendar: It’s now May. Teams (and sometimes drivers) often have to make decisions about the future in May or June. With the Memorial Day race weekend in Charlotte, that's around the time when key meetings often take place in planning for 2023.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO