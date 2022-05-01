15 New TV Shows to Watch in May 2022

Click here to read the full article.

May 2022 will see a lengthy list of returning and new TV shows hitting streaming services.

Arguably the month’s most anticipated series comes from Netflix, which is releasing the fourth season of its beloved sci-fi hit “Stranger Things.” The show is reuniting the cast of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and others as the characters face new supernatural threats.

HBO is also releasing the second season of its award-winning comedy “Hacks,” which continues the story of a legendary comedian, played by Jean Smart, and her “dark mentorship” of her young writer, played by Hannah Einbinder.

For new content, fans of “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” are getting several brand new series. Disney+ is releasing its “ Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, which sees actor Ewan McGregor reprising the titular role. Paramount+ will be debuting “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which focuses on the character Captain Christopher Pike.

Here, WWD rounds up 15 new TV shows to watch in May. Read on for more.

“The Staircase”

Stream on HBO Max on May 5

“The Staircase” is based on the true story of novelist Michael Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his wife, who was found dead at the foot of their home’s staircase. The limited series stars Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner and others.

“The Pentaverate”

Stream on Netflix on May 5

Mike Myers stars in a new comedy that tells the story of a Canadian journalist who tries to uncover the mystery behind a secret society that’s been influencing world events since the Black Plague of 1347.

“Girls5Eva”

Stream on Peacock on May 5

The second season of the comedy show finds the 1990s girl group back together again as they’ve landed a new record deal. The show reunites the cast of Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

Stream on Paramount+ on May 5

The latest series to come from the “Star Trek” franchise debuts this month and is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike led the USS Enterprise. The show stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, among others.

“Tehran”

Stream on Apple TV+ on May 6

Apple TV+’s spy thriller “Tehran” is returning this month with its second season, following the story of a Mossad agent who goes undercover on a dangerous mission in Iran’s capital city.

“The Wilds”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 6

Season two of “The Wilds” continues the story of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, which they discovered has been part of an elaborate social experiment. The new season sees the addition of a new island with teenage boys who fight for their survival.

“Candy”

Stream on Hulu on May 9

Based on a true story, Jessica Biel plays the role of Candy Montgomery, a 1980s housewife and mother-turned-murderer. The series also stars Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey and Pablo Schreiber.

“Hacks”

Stream on HBO Max on May 12

The hit comedy series is returning for its second season, continuing the story of the “dark mentorship” between a legendary comedian and her young writer. The show stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams, among others.

“The Essex Serpent”

Stream on Apple TV+ on May 13

The new series tells the story of a London widow (played by Claire Danes) who moves to Essex and forms a bond with a local pastor (played by Tom Hiddleston) as she investigates reports of mythical serpents. After a tragedy strikes, locals turn on the newcomer and accuse her of attracting the snakes to their town.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife”

Stream on HBO Max on May 15

Based on the bestselling novel, the six-episode series tells the love story between Clare and Henry and how it’s impacted by the latter’s time-traveling abilities. The show stars Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez, among others.

“Conversations With Friends”

Stream on Hulu on May 15

Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel comes to life in the new Hulu series, which tells the story of a 21-year-old college student as she navigates her relationship with her ex-girlfriend-turned-best friend after becoming acquainted with a married couple. The show stars Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke.

“Angelyne”

Stream on Peacock on May 19

Emmy Rossum stars in “Angelyne,” which is a dramatized telling of the titular “D-list celebrity” who gained fame in the 1980s from a series of provocative billboards placed throughout Los Angeles.

“Night Sky”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 20

Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons star as a couple who discovers a buried chamber in their backyard that leads to a deserted planet and have to keep their discovery a secret from a young man who enters their lives.

“Stranger Things”

Stream on Netflix on May 27

The beloved sci-fi series is returning after nearly three years for its fourth season. The new season takes place six months after the events of season three and finds the group of childhood friends separated for the first time, navigating high school and confronting new supernatural threats.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Stream on Disney+ on May 27

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the titular character in the new series from the “Star Wars” franchise. The show is set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” and explores the Jedi master’s background. The series also stars Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rubert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and others.

