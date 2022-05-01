ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

15 New TV Shows to Watch in May 2022

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzvoY_0fPjHoVX00

Click here to read the full article.

May 2022 will see a lengthy list of returning and new TV shows hitting streaming services.

Arguably the month’s most anticipated series comes from Netflix, which is releasing the fourth season of its beloved sci-fi hit “Stranger Things.” The show is reuniting the cast of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and others as the characters face new supernatural threats.

More from WWD

HBO is also releasing the second season of its award-winning comedy “Hacks,” which continues the story of a legendary comedian, played by Jean Smart, and her “dark mentorship” of her young writer, played by Hannah Einbinder.

For new content, fans of “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” are getting several brand new series. Disney+ is releasing its Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, which sees actor Ewan McGregor reprising the titular role. Paramount+ will be debuting “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which focuses on the character Captain Christopher Pike.

Here, WWD rounds up 15 new TV shows to watch in May. Read on for more.

“The Staircase”
Stream on HBO Max on May 5

“The Staircase” is based on the true story of novelist Michael Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his wife, who was found dead at the foot of their home’s staircase. The limited series stars Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner and others.

“The Pentaverate”
Stream on Netflix on May 5

Mike Myers stars in a new comedy that tells the story of a Canadian journalist who tries to uncover the mystery behind a secret society that’s been influencing world events since the Black Plague of 1347.

“Girls5Eva”
Stream on Peacock on May 5

The second season of the comedy show finds the 1990s girl group back together again as they’ve landed a new record deal. The show reunites the cast of Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”
Stream on Paramount+ on May 5

The latest series to come from the “Star Trek” franchise debuts this month and is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike led the USS Enterprise. The show stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, among others.

“Tehran”
Stream on Apple TV+ on May 6

Apple TV+’s spy thriller “Tehran” is returning this month with its second season, following the story of a Mossad agent who goes undercover on a dangerous mission in Iran’s capital city.

“The Wilds”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 6

Season two of “The Wilds” continues the story of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, which they discovered has been part of an elaborate social experiment. The new season sees the addition of a new island with teenage boys who fight for their survival.

“Candy”
Stream on Hulu on May 9

Based on a true story, Jessica Biel plays the role of Candy Montgomery, a 1980s housewife and mother-turned-murderer. The series also stars Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey and Pablo Schreiber.

“Hacks”
Stream on HBO Max on May 12

The hit comedy series is returning for its second season, continuing the story of the “dark mentorship” between a legendary comedian and her young writer. The show stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams, among others.

“The Essex Serpent”
Stream on Apple TV+ on May 13

The new series tells the story of a London widow (played by Claire Danes) who moves to Essex and forms a bond with a local pastor (played by Tom Hiddleston) as she investigates reports of mythical serpents. After a tragedy strikes, locals turn on the newcomer and accuse her of attracting the snakes to their town.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife”
Stream on HBO Max on May 15

Based on the bestselling novel, the six-episode series tells the love story between Clare and Henry and how it’s impacted by the latter’s time-traveling abilities. The show stars Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez, among others.

“Conversations With Friends”
Stream on Hulu on May 15

Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel comes to life in the new Hulu series, which tells the story of a 21-year-old college student as she navigates her relationship with her ex-girlfriend-turned-best friend after becoming acquainted with a married couple. The show stars Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke.

“Angelyne”
Stream on Peacock on May 19

Emmy Rossum stars in “Angelyne,” which is a dramatized telling of the titular “D-list celebrity” who gained fame in the 1980s from a series of provocative billboards placed throughout Los Angeles.

“Night Sky”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 20

Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons star as a couple who discovers a buried chamber in their backyard that leads to a deserted planet and have to keep their discovery a secret from a young man who enters their lives.

“Stranger Things”
Stream on Netflix on May 27

The beloved sci-fi series is returning after nearly three years for its fourth season. The new season takes place six months after the events of season three and finds the group of childhood friends separated for the first time, navigating high school and confronting new supernatural threats.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Stream on Disney+ on May 27

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the titular character in the new series from the “Star Wars” franchise. The show is set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” and explores the Jedi master’s background. The series also stars Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rubert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and others.

READ MORE HERE:

How ‘The Offer’ Reimagined the World of ‘The Godfather’ Through Costumes

A Breakdown of the Costumes in ‘A Very British Scandal’

How Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transformed Into ‘Pam & Tommy’

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Cardi B Dazzles in Gold Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. It seems all that glitters is gold for Cardi B, who stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom creation by Versace. The award-winning rapper wore an embellished, formfitting gold gown by Versace, walking alongside the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look was a halter dress made from embroidered jewelry and metal mesh with matching gold embroidery on the layered necklaces and bracelets in the brand’s signature gold chain.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to NYC in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning singer and actress stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetric cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Romijn
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Sasha Lane
Person
Jemima Kirke
Person
Emmy Rossum
Person
Toni Collette
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#New Island#Sci Fi#Hbo#Paramount
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Netflix is about to get much cheaper – but only if you want it to

Netflix is finally getting serious about offering customers a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier. Speaking during a recent earnings call interview, company CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the streaming service is now “quite open” to shaking up its business model in an effort to both drive revenue and create the option of lower prices for new and existing subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

A shocking new serial killer docuseries just hit Netflix

There’s no shortage of content on Netflix for true-crime fans, who’ve enjoyed a wealth of new releases along these lines already in 2022. Everything from The Tinder Swindler to Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, to name just a few higher-profile examples. On Wednesday, meanwhile, Netflix added another such release to the pile. It’s Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.
TV SERIES
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy