Lyric Center for Arts brings back its annual ‘Open Waters’ exhibit

VIRGINIA — The public is invited to the Open House Reception in the Lyric Center Gallery from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

After nearly two years on high alert and multiple lockdowns, the people are ready for some free-range enjoyment of our communities. The Lyric Center has had its gallery doors open again for a year with new gallery exhibit “Open Houses” occuring for just a month starting with April’s Youth Arts Education Student Show. On May 5th, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available as guests view the 17th Annual “Open Waters” exhibit featuring 17 Minnesota artists!

“Open Waters” is an exhibit welcoming in the Spring and saying goodbye to the ice and snow, while showcasing the land, life and beauty in which the changing season brings. We all feel a lift of weight once that first flow of water rushes by, the grass begins turning green and the sun shines with warmth on our faces as we let go of the multiple layered clothing, embracing the sun on our neglected arms and legs.

The artists included in this year’s display are; Bethany Jackson, Betsy Nelson, Jane Wertanen, Kelle Nenadich, Kris B. Nelson, Kristen Anderson, Lindsey Bergan, Margie Helmstrom, Michelle Lexvold, Michelle Wegler, Pamella Schultz, Priscilla Hiipakka, Regina Swanson, Sandra Markovich, Sue Rauschenfels and Thomas McDonald. These artists are sharing their creative visions of welcoming Spring.

In addition the the opening, May 5th marks First Thursday Queen Cities one-year anniversary with The Quad City Fiddler’s performing at the Pocket Park outside of Canelake’s Candies from 4:30-6:15 p.m. and Hobo Revival & Steve Solkela performing at Rainy Lake Saloon in partnership with IROMA and FTQC from 7-9 p.m. First Thursdays Queen Cities is made possible by grant funding and sponsorships with IRRR, IRTB, Explore MN, Revive Virginia, Virginia Community Foundation and Lyric Center for the Arts.

Lyric Center for Arts has been working diligently to provide the area with exceptional, artistic offerings from live concerts to youth arts education and have many plans in the works to expand the center’s onsite offerings. Regular gallery hours are Thursday-Saturday from 11-3 p.m.

For more information, please visit their website at lyriccenteronline.org