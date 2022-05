Sunday’s Honda Indy Grand Prix had the look and feel of the NTT IndyCar Series’ present and future being on display. Pato O’Ward made a welcome return to victory lane after nearly a year of anxiously waiting to get another win. Alex Palou did what we’ve come to expect by moving forward and grabbing handfuls of points on the way to second, and polesitter Rinus VeeKay led the most laps — 57 of the 90 — while staying cool under fire and finishing third.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO