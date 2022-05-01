ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly PD Search for Suspect in Identity Theft Case

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the suspect connected to an occurrence of identity theft. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, the complainant reported that an unknown white male used his identity to cash checks at a bank located...

