ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL: See the honorees on the 2021-2022 Opelika-Auburn News team

In what was a downpour of rain, the Lebanon High School golf team competed at the Ozark Conference Golf tournament on Monday afternoon at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield. Out of 50 golfers and 11 schools being represented, the Yellowjackets finished fourth with a score of 171, which tied with Camdenton, but after a tiebreaker, the Lakers jumped the ‘Jackets for third. Freshmen Titan Haney and Ethan Mustard each earned All-Ozark Conference honors, with both players carding a 40 in the nine holes they were able to get through. Haney finished third overall after a tiebreak, with Mustard taking fourth. “Super proud of Titan and Ethan for how they handled the weather (on Monday),” head coach Trey Overstreet said. “All-Conference honors in this league as a freshman are incredibly rare, and the work they have put in this season is showing.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO