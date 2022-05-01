ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL: See the honorees on the 2021-2022 Opelika-Auburn News team

Opelika-Auburn News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lanett's 'X-Factor' Markavious Atkinson takes home honor. COACH OF THE YEAR: Loachapoka's Colquhoun led Indians to elite season. » Weathers finished his career at Smiths Station in a historic way. The superstar senior averaged a near double-double of 16 points and 9.6 rebounds as the Panthers reached...

oanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

After losing Smith and Kessler, Pearl’s frountcourt has reloaded: ‘I’m so pleased, and I’m so relieved’

Bruce Pearl couldn’t hear what Johni Broome said on the other end of the phone Saturday. Broome, a former forward at Morehead State, entered the transfer portal on April 4. Considered a top transfer by many, the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year logged the third-most blocks in Division I last season while leading the Eagles in scoring and rebounding.
AUBURN, AL
News4Jax.com

Final four looms for four local high school lacrosse teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four local high school lacrosse teams are headed to the final four. Two boys’ teams and two girls’ teams. Bartram Trail girls and Ponte Vedra Boys qualified from St. Johns County. More on the Bears and Sharks later. The other two teams are the Bolles’ boys and Episcopal girls’ teams.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Notasulga, AL
City
Tallassee, AL
City
Glenwood, AL
Opelika, AL
Sports
City
Opelika, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Lanett, AL
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Smiths Station, AL
Auburn, AL
Basketball
City
Dadeville, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: South boys, girls second in three-team track and field meet

The South Albany High boys and girls both won five events and finished second in a home track and field meet Monday against Dallas and Silverton. South’s Maxwell Louber won the boys 100 meters (11.84 second) and 200 (24.16) and was second in the javelin (148-6). Teammate Draven Wilborn won the 300 hurdles (43.40) and was second in the 110 hurdles (17.33) and triple jump (37 feet, 9½ inches).
SILVERTON, OR
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Football Player Arrested On Sunday Night

A University of Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday. According to multiple reports, Alabama defensive back Elias Ricks, who transferred into the Crimson Tide program from LSU, was arrested in Mississippi. On3 had some details on the reported charges:. Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Laurel, Miss....
LAUREL, MS
College Football HQ

Auburn football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season Auburn football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State Week 4, Sept. 24 ...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Area Boys#Rams#Panthers#Opelika Auburn News#Indians#Smiths Station People#Tigers#Auburn High Buckley#Auburn High#Auburn High Carr
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Like brothers’: Auburn tennis duo from across the pond on quest for another deep tournament run

Tad Maclean and Finn Murgett’s story is well-documented over the past year, having gone on a surprise run in the 2021 NCAA Doubles Championships. Ranked No. 26 nationally, the Auburn men’s tennis duo knocked off pairs ranked No. 25, No. 22, No. 10 and No. 71 for a spot in the NCAA finals, where they lost in three sets to Tennessee’s Adam Walton and Pat Harper, the No. 3 tandem in the nation.
AUBURN, AL
Shelby Reporter

Several earn podium finishes at 2A-5A outdoor track and field sectionals

Competing in sectional meets across Alabama, April 29-30 marked a special weekend for outdoor track and field athletes from Westminster at Oak Mountain, Vincent, Shelby County, Montevallo and Indian Springs. All five schools performed well in their respective sectional meets, with several athletes advancing to this year’s state meet.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Laclede Record

Haney, Mustard earn All-Ozark Conference honors

In what was a downpour of rain, the Lebanon High School golf team competed at the Ozark Conference Golf tournament on Monday afternoon at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield. Out of 50 golfers and 11 schools being represented, the Yellowjackets finished fourth with a score of 171, which tied with Camdenton, but after a tiebreaker, the Lakers jumped the ‘Jackets for third. Freshmen Titan Haney and Ethan Mustard each earned All-Ozark Conference honors, with both players carding a 40 in the nine holes they were able to get through. Haney finished third overall after a tiebreak, with Mustard taking fourth. “Super proud of Titan and Ethan for how they handled the weather (on Monday),” head coach Trey Overstreet said. “All-Conference honors in this league as a freshman are incredibly rare, and the work they have put in this season is showing.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
The Montgomery Advertiser

Full list of Montgomery-area athletes who qualified for AHSAA state track and field championships

The AHSAA state track and field championships are scheduled for this weekend, with Classes 1A-3A competing in Cullman Friday and Saturday and 4A-7A in Gulf Shores Thursday through Saturday. Athletes qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top five of their event at last week's sectionals, or by earning a wild-card placement. Here...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy