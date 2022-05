The Pittsburgh Penguins head to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. The Penguins avoided a wild card spot by edging out the Capitals at the end of the regular season, but now they need to face the top goaltender in the NHL in Igor Shesterkin. WynnBET has the Penguins set as slight +100 underdogs to win the series, but what about Game 1?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO