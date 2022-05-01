ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Opinion: No one knew who James Corden was. Then he made ‘The Late Late Show’ a huge success

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery time a host leaves an established late-night show, the guessing game begins:. Who will be the successor to Johnny Carson or David Letterman? Or, in this most recent case, James Corden at CBS? Corden announced Thursday that he will leave “The Late Late Show” next year....

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

When is Ellen DeGeneres’ Last Show? Everything to Know

It’s truly the end of an era. After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres is officially saying goodbye to hosting her 60+ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk series The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This should come as no surprise, since she announced that her 19th season would be her last almost a year ago, but now that DeGeneres’ time as the dancing and giving host we’ve watched for years is swiftly nearing its end, more and more people are wondering when the last episode of The Ellen Show will actually air.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

James Corden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children

James Corden‘s success as a comedian and television host has made him a celebrity in his own right, but in reality, most of his job is to speak with the celebrities. Therefore, not much is known about his personal life, like who his three kids are and when they were born. And for those who don’t know: Yes, he is married. The 43-year-old Tony Award winner met Julia Corden, nee Carey, at a Save The Children event in 2009 and he said it was love at first sight. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Corden told People in 2018. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Stereogum

Big Thief Play “Certainty” On The Late Late Show As James Corden Announces His Departure

James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show. Yesterday, news broke that Corden had signed on for one more year of his late-night CBS variety show — the one that spawned Carpool Karaoke and has equalled or even surpassed the viral reach of its lead-in, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Corden shared that news personally by addressing his audience on last night’s show. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that: a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination,” Corden said. “And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Ruffin
Person
David Letterman
Person
Big Show
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Craig Ferguson
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
James Corden
Person
Robin Thede
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Adele
Mic

Let a woman have James Corden's late night spot

After what will be eight and a half grueling years of comedic chicanery, James Corden will be leaving The Late Late Show ahead of summer 2023. He told Deadline, “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#Comedy Show#Stand Up Comedy#Cbs
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaley Cuoco Says She Was “Devastated” After Losing ‘Knives Out 2’ Role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about a role that got away. In an interview with Glamour, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she was “devastated” after learning she didn’t land a role in Rian Johnson’s upcoming ensemble mystery Knives Out 2, which ultimately went to Kate Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco on Tackling Sobriety, Five Versions of Herself in Season Two of 'The Flight Attendant''Big Bang Theory' Book to Reveal Untold Secrets About Hit Comedy (Exclusive)'The Flight Attendant' Sets Cassie on Top-Secret Course in Season 2 Trailer “I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To 20 Years Of Marriage: ‘Two Bathroom Sinks & A Lot Of Kissing’

Julia Roberts has an Oscar, three children, and an adoring husband, but none of it has come easily, and now she’s revealing how they’ve made it last for over 20 years. Julia married Daniel Moder on July 4, 2002, and she says they’ll celebrate their twentieth anniversary with “more kissing” according to an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. It turns out that Julia and Danny’s secret to relationship success is simple but important. “Two bathroom sinks and a lot of kissing,” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

What happened when Ellen DeGeneres came out in TIME magazine 25 years ago

For many Americans, it remains one of the most memorable magazine covers they have seen in their lives.Twenty-five years ago, on 14 April 1997, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres appeared on the cover of TIME magazine, dressed in black in front of a white background, under the words: “Yep, I’m Gay”. “Ellen opened the closet door... for other out performers to live their lives openly and honestly,” former Gay Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) president and Tempe mayor Neil Giuliano told PinkNews. “We know that with this kind of visibility comes understanding and acceptance.”At the time, DeGeneres was...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brooklyn Decker Gushes Over Dolly Parton’s ‘Grace & Frankie’ Appearance: ‘I Cried’

That’s all, folks! Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are saying goodbye to their beloved characters Grace and Frankie after seven incredible seasons, marking the show Netflix’s longest running series. The hilarious duo, who are beloved from their 1980 film 9 to 5, are also joined this season by their former costar Dolly Parton, for a long-awaited cameo from the legend! “I’ve seen some footage and it’s so beautiful and I cried and it was so special!” gushed Grace & Frankie star Brooklyn Decker.” I can’t give away too much, but it is the perfect way to depict Dolly Parton.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Salma Hayek Joins the Cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance

Salma Hayek has signed on to star in a highly-anticipated threequel. The House of Gucci actor joined the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance, where she'll lead the film alongside franchise lead Channing Tatum. Her casting was announced this week, with the Frida actor assuming Westworld star Thandie Newton's role after the British actor stepped away from the film for personal reasons.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Films Final Talk Show Episode: ‘The Greatest Privilege of My Life’

Click here to read the full article. “The Ellen Show” has officially wrapped its final episode. Ellen DeGeneres announced on a Twitter thread last night that the highly popular daytime talk show concluded filming its final episode. The host also offered up some personal reflections about the show and how it has evolved since its beginning. “Today we taped the final episode of ‘The Ellen Show’ which airs on May 26th,” Degeneres wrote on Twitter. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy