World

Fourteen more people evacuated from Azovstal plant – Reuters photographer

BEZIMENNE, Ukraine (Reuters) – A group of 14 more people arrived on Sunday...

NBC News

Video appears to show civilians being evacuated from steel plant in Mariupol

Video appears to show civilians being evacuated from a steel plant in Ukraine. Many are still believed to be blockaded in the Soviet-era steel plant including 2,000 Ukrainian fighters and about 1,000 citizens. The plant is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians. NBC News has not been able to independently verify this footage.May 1, 2022.
EUROPE
AFP

Twenty civilians evacuated from besieged Mariupol plant: reports

At least 20 civilians including several children were able to leave a badly battered steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday in what could be the start of a long-awaited, larger evacuation of the last holdout in the Russian-held city. Earlier efforts at evacuations from the Azovstal steel plant -- where local fighters say they and hundreds of civilians are still sheltering in brutal conditions -- had been futile.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Charred remains of ANOTHER Russian convoy: Drone pictures show aftermath of ambush by Ukrainians who blew up Putin's armour as it crossed a bridge

Incredible images have emerged depicting the aftermath of an ambush conducted by Ukrainian special forces (SSO) on a convoy of Russian armour and troops headed from Kharkiv to Izyum earlier this week. Snaps released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces early this morning show the smouldering wreckage of several Russian armoured...
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine army fires rockets at Russian military targets

Ukrainian soldiers fired grad rockets at Russian positions in the Luhansk region on Tuesday. Ukraine's armed forces operations command said in the past week its forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had repulsed 63 Russian attacks, destroyed 55 tanks and dozens more vehicles.
MILITARY

