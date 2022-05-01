5 On Your Side weather forecast

Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
While the showers are ending, the clouds are thickening up. So, gray skies will be the rule for Wednesday and, for that matter, right through the beginning of the weekend. Add to the clouds, it's more rain before the end of the week. In the meantime, temps will cool and...
An incoming storm with multi-faceted natural hazards may bring severe weather conditions, a blizzard, and a snowstorm, to the Northern US and Central US for five days next week, according to the weather forecast on Thursday, April 7. Incoming Storm System. On Thursday, meteorologists from AccuWeather issued a weather forecast,...
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
On and off showers are likely this evening, but more showers are expected to be back again by Thursday night and will continue through Friday and be done by Saturday morning. By Thursday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to return. This will continue through the remainder of Thursday night and linger into Friday […]
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
Today will be dry but the weekend humid increases the chance of rain.
Our warming trend continues Friday, but overall it’s still going to be a decent day. The morning starts pleasant, but by the afternoon we’ll be in the mid 80s with
YRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hello, heat & humidity! It’s been a while since we last talked about a WEEK worth of heat and humidity but we’re getting our first taste of it this week. TONIGHT. We’ll be mainly dry tonight. Early this evening, we’ll see a few...
New England is likely to receive a downpour of rain and snow by the end of the week due to a looming coastal storm, according to US weather authorities. The severe weather will affect mostly the northern parts of the region, causing potential flight disruption. power outages, and other security risks.
The risk for storms will taper off as a cold front moves through overnight. Watch the video above for the latest update. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with a chance for showers through early morning.
Comments / 0